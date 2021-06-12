Three years ago I wrote a column on these very pages about euphemisms and strange expressions.
I happened across it the other day, reread it, and thought to myself, “Yeah, it was good, but there are so many more that make little sense. Time to reexamine.
Like ... “I gotta go see a man about a dog.” I hadn’t heard that since I was a child. My mother would say it when she had to go to the bathroom. What was wrong with saying, “I have to go to the bathroom?” In Europe they’re even more direct. “I have to go to the toilet.” But why see a man about a dog? Well, I researched it and found it is a British expression. That made it clearer for me because my mother was born in England, and although she came to America when she was little, her father had all sorts of strange expressions, so she must have grown up hearing them. It still doesn’t explain what the relation is between going to see some man somewhere in reference to a dog and what that might have to do with bodily functions. But let’s move on.
Here’s one to ponder. “Adult beverages.” Most of us have no trouble deciphering its meaning or relating if we are fans of beer, wine or spirits; but did you ever stop and think that as those adults become more “adult” with each passing year the term “adult beverages” could be applied to Metamucil, Ensure, and NyQuil?
“Throwing your hat in the ring.” Our Secretary of State recently did that to enter the race for governor, but from where did this expression emerge? Turns out it’s a boxing term hearkening back to the 19th century. If anyone wanted to challenge a boxer, they would throw their hat in the boxing ring. Then it just meant “fight” until Teddy Roosevelt threw his hat in a ring announcing his presidential run. Today we’ve simplified it and shortened it. If someone wants to fight they simply yell, “Yo!” And if they want to run for office they simply spend a ton of money and start talking about their candidacy so much in advance that the general public is sick of them by the time it comes to vote. That’s what Ted Cruz did in the 2016 election when he announced and started campaigning 596 days in advance!
What about the old expression of being “in a pickle?” It originated with a 16th-century Dutch expression, “en pekel zitten,” which roughly translated means sitting in a pickle, but more accurately means getting oneself in a quandary or difficult position. Kinda like Ted Cruz flying off on vacation to a Mexican resort this past winter while his home state of Texas was weathering the effects of a horrific winter storm. Now that’s being in a pickle!
The ones that always get me are the ridiculous ones that we all use. You call a business and ask for Mr. Block, and the receptionist says, “I’m sorry, he’s all tied up now.” Did they also come in and put a gag in his mouth when they bound him?
Or you call a business and ask for Ms. Taylor and are told, “I’m sorry, she’s on the road today.” Now does that mean Ms. Taylor is doing a marathon? Or not watching where the lines were and now she’s splattered “on the road?” Or perhaps she’s working one or both sides of the street.
When I was a young girl growing up, I had a best friend named Jane. She lived just a few blocks away and was forever calling me to come do something at her house. Sometimes it was badminton, or experimenting with makeup, or just sitting in her backyard and talking about absolutely nothing but thinking it very important, as young teens do. She always preferred being the host, so she would always be the one to extend the invitation, “Wanna come over my house?” Each time she said it I had visions of flying on a broomstick over the top of her suburban colonial, brushing the top of the roof with a cape. Even today I hear that expression ... “When people come over ....” They don’t come OVER! They come in ... hopefully not to throw a hat in the ring, put you in a pickle, or find you tied up. Maybe they just gotta see a man about a dog.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
