Dear Diary,
It’s my birthday! I’m finally 12. I’ve always been one of the youngest kids in my class because my birthday is late in the year, but finally, I’ve caught up with just about all my classmates. Now I only wish I would catch up with them in size. Everyone seems to be growing all around me. Must be those hormones they told us about when the school nurse divided us into two groups (boys in one room with the gym teacher and girls in the other with her), and told us about a whole bunch of changes we could expect. Well, that was six months ago, and I’m still expecting. I just want to grow up! Mom and Dad knew how much I wanted to have a diary, so I really hoped you’d be one of my birthday presents today ... and you are! I love your pink leather cover and the way the pages smell all new and are edged in gold. Best of all, you came with a tiny key, so I can lock you every single night and absolutely no one can read my diary! I love you, dear diary. See you tomorrow.
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
I love having this time with you. Sorry I missed a day, but I couldn’t find the key. I put it in a special hiding place, and then forgot where it was. Grandma says she understands perfectly and just wait till I get to be her age. But she’s really, really old, almost 60. Don’t worry, diary. I’ll never misplace things like she does.
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
A new boy just transferred from another school, and I think he’s cute. His name is Joel, and he has the bluest eyes. He sat near me in English class, and I could see his shirt has an alligator on the pocket. How cool! I think I want to know him better.
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
Joel said “hi” to me today. He’s got a deep voice, not like the other yucky boys in my class. He’s also taller than the rest of them, and I think I saw a little hair growing above his lip. He’s a real man. I wonder if he shaves?
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
Joel is really smart. He already read “Silas Marner” in his other school, so he knows what’s going on. I’ve got to ask him to tell me because I thought 262 pages was way too long to read, and I didn’t have enough money for Cliff Notes.
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
The school is having a Sadie Hawkins Day dance next month. That’s when the girls ask the boys. I think I’m going to ask Joel to go with me. But if he says “yes” I think I’ll die. If he says “no” I think I’ll die. I’m too scared to ask him. Besides, I’m too young to die.
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
I haven’t written in weeks because I found out that stuck-up Annie Sweeney asked Joel to the dance, and he’s going with her. Bummer!
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
I missed the dance but heard it wasn’t so good after all. That’ll teach them! Now Joel asked Annie to go steady. Phooey! They deserve each other.
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
I can’t believe it’s nearly three years since I wrote. I’ve been so busy with school, Scouts, dance, acting, and after-school clubs. I’m sure you understand. When you’re nearly Sweet Sixteen you’re often too big for childish things. Sorry.
■ ■ ■
Dear Diary,
I found you in a box in the attic the other day, covered by a thick layer of dust. I sat right down and read through the pages. Gosh, I was such a child back then! Now that I’m a senior in college I have no time for a diary, but sometimes I yearn for a friend I can confide in who doesn’t talk back. The years we spent together were good ones, and although I’ve forgotten so much of what was important to me back then, I’m glad you’re still around. Guess what? I’m engaged to a wonderful boy named Jerry. We’ve been looking at apartments together, so I think I’m going to dust you off and take you with me because you shouldn’t ever leave a part of your life in a box in the attic.
Thanks for being with me all these years and for never giving up on me. By the way, who was Joel?
Love,
Rona
