It was one of “those” places that was a part of most everyone’s childhood. The candy store, the luncheonette, the place to get a comic book or an ice cream cone. It was the place to go after school.
It was called Salerno’s and was located on Valley Road in West Orange, N.J., years and years ago. The actual name was Salerno’s Luncheonette, but in addition to a counter, there was also a wall of comic books, lots of candy bars and confections, and two guys behind the counter who ran the place and cared about us creepy little kids who perpetually inhabited it.
Dominick and Sal were brothers. You had only to look at them to discern that fact. They were beefy, Italian guys with thick heads of salt-and-pepper hair and equally thick eyebrows. They had booming voices, hands of steel, and hearts of gold, but they didn’t want to let on about that. Their facade was stern, even growly, keeping perfect order with the kids who ran in and out for hours after the final school bell rang. “Close that door! Hey, don’t slam it! Where were you raised? Don’t handle the comic books unless you’re gonna buy them! Stop squeezing the chocolate bars! What, were you raised in a pigsty?”
The first thing I remember about Salerno’s was the way the floor creaked. The store occupied the downstairs space of an old building and had uneven wooden floorboards that groaned whenever someone entered. Right inside the door was the candy counter, chockablock with some which survived the test of time and other confections long gone. Charleston Chews, Bazooka Bubble Gum, Necco Wafers, Slo Pokes, Saf-T-Pops, Flipsticks, Long Boys, Razzies, Bit-O-Honey, Atomic Fireballs, Caramel Creams, Mary Janes, Sugar Daddys, Dad’s Root Beer barrels, candy buttons, Sugar Babies, Zagnut bars, Good & Plenty ... I could go on and on, but I have a mouthful of silver fillings to remind me of my devotion.
The lunch counter at Salerno’s wasn’t very long, perhaps eight stools. They had red, vinyl-padded seats that were cracked and squeaked when us kids would sit on them and swirl round and round until either Dom or Sal would growl at us, and the squeaking would stop. I don’t remember ever eating at that counter, but I do remember the offerings were limited to selections like hamburgers, grilled cheese, and tuna fish on white. Not exactly gourmet food, but you didn’t go to Salerno’s to dine. You went for the ambiance ... and the advice.
The Salerno brothers always had advice, whether or not you asked for it. They advised adults on the best place to buy tires, what bank was giving away transistor radios with new accounts, and if the Yanks had a chance at the pennant this year. They also were expert on who was running today at the Monmouth or Aqueduct race tracks, and if the trainer said they were in good health.
When it came to us kids, the advice was not as off-the-cuff. It was doled out more like a warning, a stern reminder, or in most cases, a life’s lesson. More than the “don’t slam the door or manhandle the comic books,” Sal and Dominick acted as surrogate parents when ours weren’t around. They didn’t let us buy too much candy, they recognized the nearsighted, clumsy little girl who had trouble reading Little Lulu and Archie, not to mention the blackboard at school, and called her parents, recommending an eye doctor appointment; and they also called your parents if they noticed anyone headed for trouble.
Sal and Dominick were part of the town in running their business, and part of the “village” it used to take to raise the neighborhood kids. They worked seven days a week and never complained — they just felt they were paying their dues for being Americans — and they treated every customer with respect, whether they bought lunch, or only a 10-cent comic book. The Salernos were part of the rich fabric that built this country, and are somewhat of a rarity today.
By the way, that little girl got that eye doctor’s appointment, thanks to the Salerno brothers, and wound up wearing glasses for many years. It greatly improved her being able to read the board in class, upped her grades, helped her cure the clumsiness, and makes it easy to write this column in tribute today.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
