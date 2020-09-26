Hey, all you handymen out there!
Yeah, I’m talking to you.
And also to salespeople who want my business. To home improvement folks who desperately want me to buy their doors, windows, siding, and to those I call upon for service.
Have I got your attention?
RETURN PHONE CALLS! RETURN EMAILS AND TEXTS! CHECK YOUR VOICEMAIL!
Years ago, dealing with someone in the service business was a reciprocal pleasure. They were grateful that you called them, that you were putting your faith and your dollars in their hands, and they got back to you within a “reasonable” period of time. On the other side of the coin, they expected you to be home when they came, to not waste their time, and to pay them in a timely fashion. When did it all go out the window? When did we stop respecting each other? Why don’t you call back?
Let’s first have some definitions before we continue to point fingers.
Call back within a “reasonable” period of time. Okay, what’s “reasonable?” You be the judge. Last year we had a local handyman tackle several projects at our home. He was good and knew his stuff. One upcoming job entailed buying something from the hardware store, which he did. We paid him not only for the part but for his work thus far, and he said he’d get back to us. That was August of 2019. I’m still at the window daily, making noseprints and fingerprints on the glass waiting. (Yes, he still lives in the area. Yes, we called ... several times, and we left messages. No, he never got back.) A call to another more skilled chap whose services we had engaged a couple of years ago was messaged when we had an immediate problem with a shower fixture. To his credit, he left a job in Wakefield, came immediately, and put a temporary bandage on it, telling us to go buy a new fixture, then call him and he’d return. That was June, and this is the last week of September. We did call, SEVEN times between then and last week. Am I being unfair here?
We ordered replacement windows this past June, along with a bevy of others who were stuck for months inside and decided to take their vacation money, stimulus check, or unemployment money and invest in some home improvement. We were told since there was a backlog it would take quite a while. The windows finally came in at the end of August, and the receptionist at
the window emporium told us she was busy scheduling installations and would call us by Friday. Apparently she must have meant Friday in another era.
Finally when I inquired, she said, “Oh, yes, your installation has been scheduled... for October 20th.” When was she going to inform us of this, October 19th? I get coffee nearly every morning at my local Cumberland Farms, and I’m there quite early, so I see all the local guys: plumbing, HVAC, construction, remodeling, glass, drywall, and the like. They have all invested a lot of money in mobile advertising, for they all have big trucks that are either wrapped or professionally painted with their logo, their email, their phone number, their website, and their mother’s shoe size. Some of them even have slogans or catch phrases describing their brand of customer service, i.e. “We treat every customer as though they were our only one!” Perhaps what they should have emblazoned on their vehicle is, “Every customer is number one with us when they pay cash in advance, and we’ll get back to them when we’re good and ready.”
It’s not just the service workers, either.
I love when you call a professional and in their own voice they say on their voicemail, “This is Gazella Futzick.
Sorry I missed your call, but if you leave your name, number, and time of call, I will make you my very first priority when I return.” But as you start to give that message, you get a recording, “The mailbox is full, please try later.” Folks spend considerable amounts of money on signage, logos, advertising, emails, voicemails, video-conferencing, and the like, then don’t pick up, don’t call back, just don’t get around to it.
If you’re that busy and that successful, here’s an idea of what to paint on your vehicle: “I do good work, but I don’t call back, so don’t call me.”
