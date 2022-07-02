Uncle Sid was the only one in my family who had money.
A good bit of it, I suspect because he lived in a sprawling home in a quiet, upscale North Jersey neighborhood, and his family had a live-in maid who also doubled as a cook. We didn’t know the extent of his wealth, but we knew he didn’t make minimum wage.
In truth, he was a CPA, and along with two partners, had started a successful business headquartered in Newark that still thrives as a major accounting and investment firm, although now it’s located in a tony building in Manhattan as well as having satellite offices nationwide. He also had an undeniable talent for knowing what new things, fads, or productions would work and which ones wouldn’t. Example: a couple of guys came to him to open a business account for a “little show” with an unknown British leading lady from England, a production they would be trying out in New York. Uncle Sid saw something about this that others did not and decided to invest some of his own capital. The “little show”was a smash hit and became known as “My Fair Lady.” So Uncle Sid “knew,” and when outdoor cooking became all the rage in the 1950s, he decided to invest in an elaborate grill setup to see what all the fuss was about.
Suddenly, this guy who had never set foot in his own kitchen was “into” it. He purchased the best grill Weber made along with all the accouterments. He traded his Botany 500 business suit for an apron that said, “Master of the Grill” on it, got a chef’s hat, and accumulated every tool he could find, even though he didn’t know what half of them were used for. Suburban culture in North Jersey as we knew it was now changed forever.
Today we are a true nation of grillers. No suburban backyard is complete without a grill, flavored charcoal, propane, and all the other things with which we have become obsessed. In the ‘50s roles were unwritten but very traditional. The women did the cooking, and the men were still the hunter-gatherers...that is, until the backyard barbecue became popular. Suddenly this was the male domain and in many families it still is; yet in the ‘50s it became a test of testosterone as suddenly the Uncle Sids of suburbia donned their aprons and hats, messed for hours arranging charcoal, concocted their own marinades, and tested the doneness of varying cuts of meat while the women remained in the kitchen getting the paper plates, napkins, and drinks ready or perhaps making a jello mold to add to the fare.
Uncle Sid started his new pastime simply enough with the requisite hot dogs and hamburgers, but each time we were invited thereafter, he got bolder with his culinary prowess, graduating from chicken with his own “special sauce,” to brisket and steak, and even grilled lobster tail. The “Wolf of Wall Street” was rapidly morphing into “The Galloping Gourmet” and loving every minute of it. Like most kids, however, all I really wanted was a hot dog and some Wise Potato Chips to go with it...the perfect kids’ meal of the ‘50s, and still remaining so for many folks today. It’s those grill marks and smoky flavor that makes it taste so special.
Our fascination with grilling meat is not new by any stretch of the imagination. Evidence traces back to the caveman days when Thor and Og brought home some beast and cooked it over a fire, but it was not until the 1950s and the affluence of the post-war years that people left apartments, started the big move to suburbia, and the outdoor cookout was born.
The Old Testament may have had the first detailed plans for the design of a barbecue as it recounts in Exodus that after Moses brought down the Ten Commandments he tells his flock that God wanted them to construct a tabernacle with an ark and an altar for burnt offerings of animals. I wonder if Moses knocked back a cold one while his flock was preparing the burnt offerings?
“Did you enjoy the cookout?” my father asked on our drive back to middle class. “It was delicious,” I replied. “I really like barbecuing.”
“Well, don’t get too used to it,” he replied in mock annoyance, “because you just had a $300 hot dog.”
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
