Aunt Harriet was a good woman. Maybe even the favorite relative of most of the family because she minded her own business, always had a smile on her face, and remembered everyone on their birthday.
She also remembered every single holiday or time we had a cookout to bring what she called, “My famous Jell-O mold.” Aunt Harriet was of the firm belief that everyone loved the rubber ring with different fruits, coconut, and walnuts buried deep within the colored layers that quite often bore the consistency of elastic.
Fact was, very few loved her Jell-O molds, but we always took some to be polite. She tried very hard to vary the flavors and ingredients, sometimes green with lime flavoring, sometimes cherry red or lemon yellow, and sometimes two-tone, so no one could figure out what the heck it was. But as sure as Thanksgiving came on the fourth Thursday in November and Christmas on December 25th, so did Aunt Harriet come with her “famous Jell-O mold.”
Summer meant a lot more family cookouts, especially on or about the July 4th holiday, and each Independence Day Aunt Harriet strove to make a red, white, and blue jello mold. It was during those times that the family wished we had never gained our independence from the British and could feast on crumpets and meat pies instead.
But July 4th was always a time of great tradition. Back in the ’50s and ’60s before barbecues became upscale aided by gas grills and Big Green Eggs, they were simple affairs fueled with mounds of charcoal and ignited by a fluid that had a very distinctive odor which always hung behind, eventually flavoring the food itself. No smokers or flavored wood chips, nothing fancy, there was simply fire. You put the food on the grill, flipped it or pierced it a couple of times, and shoveled it onto a paper plate, loaded it with condiments, threw on a handful of potato chips, and it was dinner.
While the burgers and dogs were being heated on the grill the aunties were setting the food out on the table, layering the checkered red and white picnic cloth with rolls, condiments, lettuce, tomato, raw onion slices, potato salad, coleslaw, macaroni salad, and chips until the old wooden table nearly groaned under the weight of it all. Aunt Corinne had Harriet’s Jell-O mold in one hand and a large container of napkins and utensils in the other, so she bent down and put the Jell-O mold on the attached picnic bench for just a minute while she rearranged the table to make more room.
It was at that very moment that Cousin Donnie, who was playing touch football with the other boys, ran for a wild pass, backed up, and sat smack down on Aunt Harriet’s holiday creation. There was a long, single howl, and then it got very quiet.
Not everyone was immediately aware of what had happened because they weren’t in close proximity to the picnic table, but when Donnie stood up, little chunks of pineapple hanging from his shorts, red, white, and blue Jell-O melting in the hot July sun and running all over the seat, it soon became apparent. The long, single howl that had come from Aunt Harriet now turned into sobbing and cries of, “My mold! My beautiful Jell-O mold is ruined!”
“Hey, we could all grab spoons and go scrape down Donnie’s butt,” offered the wisecracking Cousin Steve, but his father gave him a quick rap in the arm, and he offered no further suggestions. Members of the family started to wipe up what was a wet, sticky mess of gelatin, fruit, and coconut while others set about trying to console Aunt Harriet to little avail.
Eventually, things quieted down as they always do when food is ready, and everyone grabbed a plate, filled it with their favorites, and found a seat. The conversation quickly turned to “other things” like who was ahead in the American League, who got a new car, and who had a new girlfriend or boyfriend. We all thought our July 4th cookout had been saved until that smart-mouthed Cousin Steve had to do it again. “Hey, everybody!” he shouted loudly. “Cool cookout, great eats. Just too bad old Donnie here had to break the mold.” Then he collapsed in laughter.
The only sound that could be heard once again was a single howl.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.