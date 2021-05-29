“The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the Veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.”
— George Washington
Today is Memorial Day, the REAL one. The one that was originally named Decoration Day because it was important that Americans decorated with flowers, flags and wreaths the graves of their loved ones, the fallen who had made the supreme sacrifice for our country.
A number of people aren’t exactly sure which day it is that is Memorial Day because it’s all glommed together this weekend between the halves of hamburger rolls, before the explosion of fireworks, and in the glove compartments of the cars that are on sale this weekend.
But this is a solemn day as well, one of great remembrance and thanks. One that means a lot to the men and women who sacrificed throughout our history so we would continue to have a history. Men like Tony. His last name is of no importance because we would like to think he is every man who has ever put on the uniform of the United States. In Tony’s case, he couldn’t wait!
The South Kingstown native and a few of his buddies raced to the recruiting station in Providence the minute they heard that the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. Eager to join up and do their part, they were initially turned away because too many had come before them, and there were no more slots to fill.
Dejected, Tony went home, but tried again and again. He wanted to do his part, and he wanted to do it on a submarine. Eventually, he lied about his age, quit high school to work in the mill, and finally was called up; but after an aptitude test, the Navy sent him to electrical school at Iowa State College, not to a submarine. “I had to laugh. I was a high school dropout, and here I was in college!”
Eventually, the young man’s dream came true, but not after first going to sub school in Groton, then on to Treasure Island, then Pearl Harbor and Midway to help the Seabees build barracks. But finally Tony found himself assigned to the USS Spearfish #190 on which he made five war patrols, always 300 feet down. “If you had a successful patrol, you threw a broom up on the periscope. It was called a ‘clean sweep’ and meant you had successfully swept the enemy from the seas.” Tony loved every minute of his service, but vowed that when he got home, he would make something of his life. First he got his GED, but that wasn’t enough for the man who always wanted more. He went to the local high school principal and asked if he could return for his diploma, even though he was an “old man of 23” and would be in class with teenagers.
Diploma once in hand, he furthered his education by earning a degree in elementary education from URI, enabling him to have a long teaching career. Today, although retired, Tony and his wife organize a group of survivors of the Spearfish, arranging monthly meetings and conventions and reunions nationwide.
Asked what his message would be on Memorial Day, he closes his eyes for a moment and sits back in his chair. Then he says, “Those who ever served our country, whether in war time or not, know how important it is to pass the history, the stories and lessons on from one generation to the next. You don’t get that in a classroom, you get it from a soldier or sailor like me. It’s also not enough to serve, then come home, and figure everyone should look at you as a hero, because you aren’t. When I served, we did what we had to do to get the job done, and no one complained. To then come home whole, be allowed to finish my education, go on to a university, and then become a teacher, that was a real bonus, but one I earned. On Memorial Day we honor and remember those who didn’t come home, even if we never knew them. They didn’t have the opportunity I had, but they carved their legacies into our history, and for that, every American should take a few minutes this weekend to say ‘thank you.’”
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
