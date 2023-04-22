The president says the pandemic is over.
Our governor, however, has assigned an early May date for his announcement of same. Not sure it matters much because for quite a while it’s been “so over” for a large number of the hospitality-seeking population.
Because for the last year or so, people have been ripping off their masks, getting in the car, and getting out there once again, driving to a favorite watering hole or fine dining restaurant to finally, blissfully enjoy a meal the way they always had before ... and boy, are they spending money! Restaurants have been overrun with customers, which at first blush would seem like a happy problem, but there’s a downside here as well. Not enough staff at many dining establishments, and not enough staff means not the same level of service, slower times in the kitchen getting the food out; and in many cases, disgruntled customers. Enter robots!
Yes, there are now major robotics companies making money hand over fist creating a waitstaff fashioned of aluminum, steel, and composites, powered by lithium polymer batteries, and joining the teams at restaurants who suffer from labor shortages. But what of the customer? I heard one woman on the radio who related going to an Asian restaurant in Warwick and being “charmed” by the robot who brought drinks to the table. “It had a cat-like face and purred when I scratched its head.” This is a dining-out experience? This is an amusement park. After 2½ years in the house or getting take-out meals wouldn’t you like a real live smiling member of the waitstaff to deliver your drinks and food? Someone with AB Positive or O Negative running through their veins, someone to whom you could ask, “What martini do you recommend?” If you get excited by a cat face, a scratch, and a purr, go to the shelter and adopt a real cat who will be so grateful you are giving it a forever home it will purr at you constantly.
The response to robots in restaurants has been divided. Some industry professionals see this not as a gimmick, but as a trend that’s here to stay. For a mere $15,000 a restaurant owner can purchase a Bella Bot that comes with one battery, one charger, software, and a one-year warranty. You don’t have to worry about providing health insurance, TIPS certification for those who dispense alcohol, or if they’re going to call out. Robots don’t call out, but they can conk out, and what do you do when you’ve got a full dining room, and Servi’s battery croaks?
Those who believe a member of the robot waitstaff is a gimmick point out that they can’t take orders, negotiate stairs, or answer questions. They can, however, lead guests to their tables, deliver food, and take away dirty dishes. Question: If you’re paying $35 or $40 a plate for a nice dinner, do you really want a robot to lead you to your seat ... unless of course you’re 10, and then this is “really cool.” Then there’s the matter of tipping. In a nice restaurant, it’s customary to tip the cocktail server, so how do you feel about tipping a piece of equipment?
The companies who are raking in money by the boatload can’t produce the robots fast enough, and many have given names to their creations: Bella Bot, Servi, and Flippi who can flip burgers in the kitchen (but how does it know when it’s medium rare or well done?) and Salli who makes salads. Thing is, if a restaurant purchases robots strictly to help out in the kitchen, the customer will likely never see them. So maybe the question to ask now before plunking down your hard-earned money is not, “Is the swordfish fresh today?” but, “Will a bot be making my salad?”
All of this scares me because I hearken back to what I’ve said on this page many times. I fear with texting, too many devices, and with all the automation we have, that we are eventually going to stop communicating. Speech will be unnecessary, human contact and warmth and looking into someone’s eyes will be a thing of the past. We will exist with our computers, our iPhones, and ourselves.
Noted psychoanalyst and philosopher, Erich Fromm once said, “The danger of the past was that men became slaves, the danger of the future is we may become robots.”
