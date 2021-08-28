Last time I looked, I did not have antlers. But I had a big mouth.
And with that big mouth and big computer I’m ready to tell the world, “Stop calling me dear!” I always thought “Dear” was a term of affection, but as those leaves fly over the calendar pages and I age, I find that store clerks I do not know — young ones with saccharine voices that end every sentence as though they were asking a question — have a way of addressing me that makes me feel ancient, inept, and unable to chew my own food. The worst offenders are actually older sales clerks who don’t seem to realize that to others they are also “dears.” Every time I’m addressed that way, I’m tempted to drop and give them 10 push-ups or stand on my head like I do in yoga class. So, knock it off! We’re not all feeble, sweetie!
Please verify that you’re a human
Don’t you just hate that? You’re online. You were human enough, smart enough to know how to do that. You’re in a hurry trying to get some needed information, and up pops this annoying command demanding you to prove you’re a human and not a robot before continuing. Sometimes it’s a simple square box. You check it, somehow that tells them you’re human (can’t robots check boxes?), and you proceed. Other times, like I had the other day on a real estate site, I had to push down and hold a key while a little widget traveled from left to right. When it completed its journey, I got a check mark. Somehow that check mark verifies I can fog a mirror. But the two “having-to-prove-yourself-as-a-human-and-not-a-robot” exercises that annoy me the most are those number/letter combinations. They are always written with hard-to-decipher, faded icons and printed in a barely readable font, so it’s possible to get one or two wrong, so they make you start all over again. The other one is a series of photos, usually about nine of them in a square, and they ask you to check every picture that has a tree in it, or a motorcycle or a nun. So you have to stop what you’re doing and look at those dumb images and think, “yup, there’s one. There’s another. Whoops! Is that a piece of a tree in the upper right-hand corner?” Get that wrong, and you have to start all over again with school buses, traffic lights, or Lord-knows-what. In this computer-savvy world we live in isn’t there a better way to verify humanness? I think of Shylock the Jew in Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” who famously asked, “If you prick us, do we not bleed? If you tickle us, do we not laugh? If you poison us, do we not die?” One day, I’m sure, Microsoft will figure out a way to reach through the computer and do that to further validate our humanness.
Paper forms
A couple of weeks ago I had a choice. I could either put a sharp object in my eye, have a root canal, or visit the DMV. I chose the latter, and after having to make two separate visits, provide nine separate forms, and wait in line while they entertained us with ongoing videos that ranged from how to make tuna sushi to how many people died in traffic accidents in Rhode Island so far this year, I got up to the window and was able to negotiate my business relatively painlessly. Then they handed me my new registration ... a piece of paper. A regular, thin piece of 8½ x 11 copy paper. How’s that gonna hold up for a year of heat, humidity, cold, etc? It does not fit into the nice little vinyl case my insurance agent provided. It can only fit in the glove compartment if it is either folded in four parts or cut so it can be easily lost under all the other “stuff” we put in there. Everything but gloves. Remember years ago when your registration was at least printed on card stock? Notice how as the price goes up each year on stuff, the quality goes down.
So, call me intolerant. Call me adverse to change. Call me impatient.
But never, ever, ever call me Dear!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
