There was nothing unusual at all about it.
There’d be a knock at the door, usually in the middle of the day. In most cases, the only one home at that time was a housewife, for back then, few women worked outside the home. They worked hard keeping the home clean and attractive and took great pleasure in doing so, putting a lot of thought into meal planning, managing the budget, thoroughly dedicated to their families.
When a knock came at the front door, it was always eagerly opened either to a neighbor borrowing a cup of sugar, the mailman delivering a package, or more often, a door-to-door salesman. Growing up back in the ‘50s, it seemed like someone was always knocking on our front door, so when I was home for school vacation or due to illness, I was delighted to meet the salesmen my mother would welcome in. Today, the thought of a woman all alone in the house letting in a male who was a complete stranger would be unheard of, but back then no one thought about untoward scenarios because they simply did not happen.
Hearing the knock, I would peer down the stairs to see who it was and what treasures they had in their over-sized large satchel. I especially loved the Fuller Brush man, dressed in a suit and tie who always had so many different and unique ways to make cleaning a home easier. He usually carried a mop or sweeper under one arm and his case in the other; and when he opened that case, my eyes grew wide looking at all the cleaning solutions, polishes, laundry products, and “things that will make life easier for you and Mom.”
Mom almost always bought something. We were a one-car family back then, and with my Dad at work all day, she couldn’t easily get to a supermarket, so this visit filled a need. My mother would put the kettle on for coffee, and if there was a box of cookies in the pantry, she opened it, and together we three shared some time. Sharing some time with a stranger, then buying something from the well-dressed man who probably had to constantly rely on doors being opened in order to feed his own family, necessitating his pounding the pavement six days a week, rain or shine.
My absolute favorite door-to-door salesman was the vacuum cleaner guy because he dealt in drama, and how I loved that drama! He usually showed up in the evening because his was a high-ticket item, and he wanted to ensure that both adults would be at home. He wanted to avoid the excuse of, “I want to talk it over with my husband,” because that meant a return visit and lessened his chance of success.
Therefore, his presentation was a show, a show that began and ended with the power of suction. He produced a bag full of sand, grit, and dog hair, asked if it were okay, and before my parents could answer, he poured it on the carpet. My usually mild-mannered father would raise an eyebrow, but my mother shot him “the look,” and he’d remain silent. But there was nothing to worry about because the vacuum always did its job.
After WWII, Encyclopedia Britannica had strong, hard-working salesmen who began dragging volumes from house to house trying to convince parents that their children would be smarter and get better grades if they purchased a set. However, in 1996, the company took its entire sales force of 2300 off the road, and door-to-door went online.
The Fuller Brush Company, established in 1906, at one time employed thousands of door-to-door salespeople, but few remain. Massachusetts actually has three men who still go door-to-door to loyal customers. The company has established a vigorous online presence, but no face to their business remains any longer for them or most of these companies. They either faded into history or onto the internet. The American family is rarely home during the day, and those who are don’t open their doors to strangers.
Fuller Brush. Encyclopedia Britannica. Kirby, Eureka, and Hoover vacuum cleaners. Bibles. Avon. Venetian blinds. It was a wonderful era. A time when people trusted, when salesmen worked hard but honestly, to sell good products to good people, and when strangers were welcomed in. No one was afraid. They let them all in.
Nothing unusual about it at all.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
