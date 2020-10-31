They’re on their way. They’re coming no matter what. Virus be damned, they’re on the march and coming to a neighborhood near you sooner than you can imagine ... the holidays.
No sooner will you extinguish the light in your jack o’ lantern than you’ll start hearing Christmas music, see turkeys and hams in the grocery stores, and watch your neighbor across the street climbing a ladder with drippy lights cascading down his back.
Although the holidays mean decorations and presents and this year probably carolers on Zoom and socially distanced guests, food holds forth like it does few other times of the year. We gather together ... to eat! Thanksgiving is the giving of burps and belches and indigestion, and yet we wouldn’t give up that feast for the world.
Statistics tell us that in our lifetime (with the average life being 82 years), we will consume 89,790 meals. That’s a lot of Pepto Bismol down the gullet. But whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, a picnic, or a cocktail party, I have always been fascinated by the way people eat.
To begin with, watch people in a restaurant as the server approaches the table and places their dish in front of them. Most people smile, not at the server, but at the food. Check it out next time you’re dining. Also, if there’s a potato side dish, most folks stick their fork, spoon, or fingers in that first before cutting the meat, or God forbid, hit the spinach with full force. French fries, mashed, au gratin ... that’s where the fork is usually directed first. Ah, but then comes the actual act of eating that food, and that is where we have “types:”
The Shoveler: Even though his or her mother must have chided them during childhood, they never outgrew holding the fork or spoon with all fingers around it in a death grip so as not to miss a beat when shoveling almost nonstop. They don’t spill or drip much because when you’re shoveling at that speed, you can hardly miss.
The Pusher: The Pusher usually rears his head when there’s meat to be cut. They go through the act of cutting, then place the fork delicately in their mouth while they’re pushing the remaining bits from the edge of the plate to the center with their fingers!
The Hoarder: My husband had an Uncle Phil who grew up in the Depression when food was scarce, and if you had brothers and sisters at your dinner table, you wanted to get as much as you could before they did. Uncle Phil wasn’t bad around a normal dinner table, but the one time we took him to a Sunday brunch buffet in the Boston area, he resorted to his learned behavior; thus when we told him he could get up as many times as he wanted and get a clean plate each time, he erected a mountain on his first trip with EVERYTHING, so that when he got back to the table, the chocolate ice cream was dripping unceremoniously into the rasher of bacon he had placed atop the mashed potatoes, eggs, roast beef, etc.
The Show-Off: Perhaps most disgusting is the eater who chews with their mouth open, rolling it around the tongue, and while they savor the meal, it totally grosses out those sharing the table.
The Critic: Ah, you know the one. The one who comes to Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter dinner and eschews what everyone else is eating in favor of their vegetarian or vegan proclivities. Believe me, I do not look down on that sort of diet because I don’t eat meat, poultry, or eggs either; but I keep my opinions to myself. I’m talking about the “critic” who loudly proclaims after the blessing, “Well, enjoy your dead bird. I’m having something healthy so I’ll probably be here next year while all that is going straight to your major organs, so who knows?”
So on that happy note, it’s time to make out your list. Sure, the grocery list, but that’s not the one I meant. How about the guest list? We need to keep our gatherings small this year due to the protocols we have been asked to respect, but perhaps we need to also have a protocol for whom we want to sit at our table.
It’s been a tough year. Chew on that.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
