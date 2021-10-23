To this day, I still cannot stand John Philip Sousa.
I’m sure he was a fine man, but it was those damned marches he wrote. There really was no need for it because as a young man he studied violin, piano and flute. All very genteel, sweet- sounding instruments. But then he got this idea that he wanted to join the circus at age 13, so to keep him from doing so, his father enlisted him straight into the Marine band as a minority apprentice. Lots of brass, lots of loud noise, lots of tympani, and it was from this early training that he went on to torment me as a child. Because John Philip Sousa went on to write marches, Sousa Marches as they came to be called. Loud, brassy, timpani-laden marches that could wake the dead when they were played “fortissimo.” (Translation: loud as hell!)
When I was in school, we had a clock radio downstairs in the kitchen and an alarm clock in my parents’ bedroom, but that was it for timepieces. The time wasn’t displayed on devices like today. Matter of fact, who had devices except for your own ones with which you were left to? We had that clock radio, and we had a TV, but the black and white Sylvania we had came with three network channels, four “other” local channels, and no clock. This then made for a dilemma when it was time to wake me for school. My mother was downstairs in the kitchen preparing breakfast, and I was on the second floor nestled in dreamland. Ever-present in the morning on that kitchen clock radio was radio station WOR out of New York, and my mother was a loyal listener to the John Gambling Show called “Rambling with Gambling.” Corny, yes. Typical of the era? Absolutely. John would give time, temperature, weather, and little bits of wit and wisdom until the top of the hour, when he would go to news with Peter Roberts. So precisely at one minute to the hour, in this case, 7 a.m., he would always, and I mean every day always without fail, put on a Sousa March. He would then announce, “Let’s march around the breakfast table and get ready for the news.” Thus my mother’s dilemma was solved as she came upon a solution to the problem of waking her snoozing student. She would simply turn the volume knob as high as it would go until the house shook, jarring me from my dreams and causing me to bolt straight up in bed. She’d follow this by turning the volume down to a normal level and sweetly announcing, “Time to get up for school, honey.” It’s a good thing I loved her. But I hated Sousa.
Today we have a relatively new terminology that has somehow crept into the vocabulary, largely propagated by the Progressives. “Woke.” Are you woke? Do you even know what being woke is all about?
A term born in 2017 of African American Vernacular English or AAVE, it has become a trendy part of everyday vocabulary as an alert to injustice in society, especially racism. “Woke” means you are well-informed and possess a certain social awareness. In other decades you might have been “hip” or “cool,” could “dig it,” or even be labeled “politically correct.” The American Dialect Society (they have a society for everything these days, don’t they?) voted “woke” the slang term of the year in 2017. Betcha didn’t know that. And on that magnificent cesspool of social media called Twitter, there’s a hashtag for #StayWoke.
So, we all have to get with the program like Antifa, the Proud Boys, and QAnon who all claimed to be “woke” when they attacked the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Or perhaps be like Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who invokes anti-wokeness messaging in nearly every one of his speeches these days.
Fact remains whatever side of “wokeness” you’re on, we’re going through some tough times in America right now and maybe rather than veer off into so-called social action groups, we should take a deep breath and start to listen to each other again. To come together for the greater good like school boards and town councils and political parties always did in the past. Then perhaps along the way, we’ll wake up and march in lockstep around the breakfast table once again.
But without a Sousa March ... please.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.