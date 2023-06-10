I really had no choice.
You don’t when you’re a kid. At least that’s how it was when I was growing up. Back then your parents made the rules. They decided what the family would do, when we’d eat, or if we were going somewhere. But on hot, humid, buggy New Jersey nights we always ate early and never went anywhere except about 55 steps from the kitchen to the screened-in porch. The secondary reason we retired there after dinner was to get whatever air was circulating outside (who had A/C?), but the main reason we were there nearly every night like a well-rehearsed ritual was to see Casey Stengel and his “boys” connect their bats with a hard, white ball and hopefully make a swift trip around three bases to home plate. Yes, my parents were Yankee fans, and therefore, there was never a choice. I swear it was emblazoned on my birth certificate along with date of birth, length, and weight. “Baseball Affiliation: American League, New York Yankees.”
Nighttime chatter always included names like Mantle, Maris, Skowron, Bauer, McDougal, Rizzuto, and of course, Yogi. It was as though they were relatives. And like most relatives, some days we loved them, while other days they were “no good bums!” These guys played their hearts out, night after night for just a few thousand dollars; at retirement, Mantle was only making $100,000 (today it would be millions). When Yogi Berra had an idea and hired the very first agent, he started hawking Yoo Hoo chocolate drink, and the first celebrity endorsements were born. Baseball was not money ball then. It was all about watching young men growing into the sport, playing for love and to win. It was fun.
I grew up watching those Yankee games till I graduated high school and moved out of state to go to college. From time to time I’d catch up on how the Yankees were doing but then someone named George Steinbrenner bought the team and changed the game forever in my heart and mind. At the time, the Yanks were owned by CBS so the handwriting was on the wall for the team to go from a bunch of young guys having a ball to big business, and Steinbrenner took it that route in spades. Over the 37 years he owned the team, he just couldn’t remain in the boardroom, frequently fighting with managers and players, making the wrong kind of headlines.
Fast forward to the ‘80s when I married a die-hard Red Sox fan who quickly turned my head and thus my allegiance. Although we’d travel to Fenway on occasion, we loved their AAA team, the Pawtucket Red Sox and found a real home at McCoy Stadium, a place of serious baseball, good, clean family fun, fair pricing. We enjoyed what owner Ben Mondor had created. Mondor owned the team from 1977 till his death and kept the focus on what used to be called, “America’s favorite pastime.” Then in 2010 Mondor died, and from 2015-18 the Pawsox went from being about baseball to being a political football powered by the actions of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello while then-Governor, Gina Raimondo stood silently by doing nothing because it was an election year. So the team went to Worcester, and McCoy went dark forever.
Baseball as I knew and loved it was over.
If you have a moment, go to YouTube and listen to Sinatra sing the following when the Dodgers left Brooklyn. Bet you’ll have a tear. Like me.
And there used to be a ballpark here
Where the field was warm and green.
And the people played their crazy game
With a joy I’d never seen.
And the air was such a wonder
From the hot-dogs and the beer.
Yes, there used to be a ballpark right here.
And there used to be rock candy,
And a great big 4th of July
With the fireworks exploding
All across the summer sky.
And the people watched in wonder
How they’d laugh and how they’d cheer!
And there used to be a ballpark right here.
Now the children try to find it,
And they can’t believe their eyes
‘Cause the old team just isn’t playing,
And the new team hardly tries.
And the sky has got so cloudy
When it used to be so clear,
Yes, there used to be a ballpark right here.
— Joe Raposo
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.