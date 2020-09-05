Dear Mom and Dad,
It’s been a very long time since you were here, and a lot has happened since then.
There has been much for the good, but for the bad as well. You always taught me, “There will be many disappointments in life, but the good will outweigh the bad.” That’s been true for much of my life, but now it seems to have reversed.
Since you left, there have been many deaths, both of famous people, plus our own family and friends. Dad, you were gone just months when the President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, was shot to death in Dallas. It brought our nation to its knees because many thought of this heinous event as not just a man’s death, but the death of everything good and innocent we seemed to have going on. Many called it “Camelot,” but I always hated that because Camelot was an idyllic legend, and I never looked upon the Kennedys as royalty. There is really only one monarchy, and even that’s been tainted since you left.
Mom and Dad, you always dressed so well. We used to make fun of you, Mom, when you went to the Grand Union Supermarket each week in full makeup, dress, and high heels; and when we went out to dinner, it was always a tie and jacket for Daddy, and it was expected I had to look good. Sneakers were strictly for gym class at school. Well, folks, you’d never believe what people wear now to the supermarket, restaurants, even church! Pants hanging so low off their waists the mystery is nearly over, tee shirts with some unsavory epithets printed on them, especially about our flag and our government. Dad, remember when you took me to my first major league baseball game, how proud we were to stand with thousands of others in Yankee Stadium and salute the flag right along with Mantle, Maris, Yogi, Casey, and the rest of the team? Well, that’s all changed these days. You don’t have to stand or salute and no one seems to care.
Mom, remember how frightened you were during the protests of the late ’60s? So much so that you had to have a guard walk you to make your bank deposit when you worked in Newark.
Language. You were such a stickler for spelling and proper grammar, Mom, and you made me that way. Now it doesn’t matter because people text and use their own kind of shorthand. No, Mom, not Gregg like you learned, but letters and symbols that allow the “communicator” to really not communicate at all.
Today, the spoken word is peppered with words you couldn’t say in our house without a spanking, unless you were what Daddy called a “juvenile delinquent.” Now, words like these are liberally peppered throughout conversation as though they were okay, and I guess they are, because no one objects or gets spanked.
These days, stores don’t want to take money, can you believe that? They say the government isn’t printing as much, so they nearly force us to use credit cards just to buy morning coffee. You taught me credit cards were only for emergencies or very large purchases you’d be able to pay back immediately. That’s gone now, along with sports the way they used to be played. Now the big sport is sitting in front of a computer and ordering from Amazon Prime. Oh, I forgot, you don’t know what that is. Doesn’t matter. You probably also don’t know about computers, smartphones, iPads, social media, Uber, Fitbits ... but it’s not really that important. All those things have made life quicker and easier, but at the same time, not so much fun anymore.
You saved until you could buy the encyclopedia so I could look things up for myself and thereby learn and retain. Today’s answers can be gotten and quickly forgotten with just the click of a mouse. No, Mom, not the ones you were afraid of, but something attached to a computer. It’s complicated.
Daddy, you don’t need film in your camera anymore; matter of fact, you can take pictures right from your phone, and college kids don’t try to all fit in a phone booth any longer, because there are none.
Gonna sign off now. I miss you and love you both. I’d like to say, “Wish you were here” ... but I can’t.
Love,
Rona
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.