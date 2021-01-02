For the umpteenth time, on Christmas Day I took the old, round, green pot from under the counter in which to boil potatoes for mashing.
For the first time in decades, I took a good look at it. They don’t make them or sell pots like this any more. It is truthfully a rather horrendous shade of pea green enamel, something that was popular in the 1930s or ’40s, long before I was born. But my mother used that pot, and after she died in the 1970s, it was one of the things I didn’t part with when I cleaned out her home and unceremoniously had to relegate her possessions to rubbish, thrift stores, or me. I also kept a frying pan, an old-fashioned chopper, and a few other things that reminded me of days gone by in the kitchen on Gregory Avenue, watching her prepare dinner.
All these years I hadn’t really thought about that pot and what she might have cooked in it, but on Christmas the memories came roaring back. I am not going to paint a bucolic picture of a little woman with a flowered apron, constantly in the kitchen chopping, stirring, baking, and sweating over a hot stove, because that was not my mother. My mother had an elegance about her which obviously skipped a generation when I came to be. She was always perfectly dressed and coiffed, and time in the kitchen was spent strictly to prepare a meal and then get the hell out! I, on the other hand, think of time in the kitchen as therapy. It is my way of avoiding psychiatric help, it gives me a sense of creativity, peace, and joy to get in there and plod around when I am stressed. My mother never owned a pair of jeans in her life and would never have donned a hoodie. Her daughter, on the other hand, is most comfortable in that uniform of the day when not working.
I got thinking about that pot, those utensils, and things that may be meaningless to others, but evoke happy memories in me. We probably all have something like that pot; and though at times I’ve been tempted to donate it to a neighbor’s yard sale or bring it to one of our social service agency thrift stores, I somehow cannot part with it any more than I could part with my memories.
The ugly green pot was, I guess, fashionable in its day, though now most cooks would never want it near their kitchens. But I do because it brings my mother into my kitchen with me where I delight in creating my own concoctions from scratch, where I read several versions of a recipe, then close the book and do it my way. And yet I do it with some of her vessels and utensils, so I feel I’m not alone, that it’s somehow a collaborative experience, and that provides a real connection to the past.
Old recipes, handed down from one generation to another, are not about food. They have little to do with how many cups of flour and what you can substitute for buttermilk. No, recipes are about the memories brought on by the aroma that fills the house when they’re cooking, reminding you of the past. These are the recipes that were seldom written down because the old-fashioned cooks knew what a pinch of this or a dollop of that would do to flavor the dish without having to read it from a cookbook. They were their own cookbooks with well-worn covers and creaky bindings, but they held up for years. Though the originator may be long gone, their culinary legacy is not, with oft-yellowed pieces of scrap paper sticking here and there out of an old cookbook held together by duct tape.
For those who appreciate and savor the memories more than the dish, it is these torn pieces of paper with recipes barely legible any longer, the baking dish with the permanent crack in it, the blemished wooden spoons, the stained food mill, the old sieve/strainer, and those things with which you never wanted to part, which mean the most. They offer a richness, a peek in the rear-view mirror filled with delicious, delightful memories and a solid appreciation of it all.
You’d love my old, green, ugly pot. I sure do.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
