I’m sorry.
Very, very sorry, but rather than write a personal apology to each of you, I thought I’d use this platform to compose a group mea culpa.
It is not my intention to offend any individual or group, especially those of the younger generation on their way up the slippery slope we like to call “adulthood.” Tip: Proceed cautiously, kids. It’s not just lonely at the top of the chronological scale, it’s also not what it’s cracked up to be.
Okay, that disclaimer out of the way, I’m sorry. I’m sorry I called my jeans “dungarees” when I was a pre-teen or a young teen. Believe me, I’ve called them jeans for a long time now, so I guess now I’m “in” or “cool “or “bad” or “dope” or “gucci.” Did I cover them all?
I’m sorry that my jeans have no tatters or intentional rips in the knees. It’s just that I was always told when clothes rip, you either mend them or throw them out. Besides, my parents would never have let me out of the house in jeans that looked like that.
I’m sorry, speaking of jeans, I don’t wear them when I attend a church service, a funeral, or a wedding. I just have this thing about dressing for the occasion, out of respect for where I am and why I’m there. Silly me.
I’m sorry that I make phone calls to people when I have something really important to say or just want to hear the actual voice of a long-lost friend or faraway relative. Sure, I text and do a ton of e-mail in my work, but neither one of those means of communication can give me an indication of mood or inflection. Huh? What’s that? You don’t know what “inflection” is? Well, go look it up in the dictionary or encyclopedia.
I’m sorry. I forgot you probably don’t have a dictionary or encyclopedia in your home like we did. I was given a dictionary for graduation from a favorite teacher and thought it was the greatest gift ever. I still have it. Yeah, I still have hardcover books too.
I’m sorry. Sorry I read newspapers and magazines holding them in my hands, and sorry I watch movies on a DVD player. Why the look of horror? Yeah, I know 85% of Americans now have streaming services. Just call me “Baby Boomer 15%.” I won’t even get into the fact that I still have a VCR that plays my yoga VHS tapes ... why bother? I’m only confusing you, so I won’t mention I still have cassettes that were never transferred and also LPs. Just forget I ever said it.
I’m sorry I still remember how to write in cursive. It’s not my fault, it’s what I was taught in school. Yeah, right. They “made” you do it. Of course none of us ever talked back to the teacher who was “making” us learn things. We wouldn’t dare. Sorry.
I’m sorry that I learned long ago how to read a map when you could stop in any gas station and get maps for free. Now, the majority of those working the counter at gas stations couldn’t read a map, i.e., “Good Morning, how do I get to Ashaway?” “Yo, lady, like I have no freakin’ idea.”
I’m sorry. I know north from south and east from west. My neighbor was telling me about young people who can recite every detail about Disney World, but ask them what geographic direction it is from here, and like, they have no freakin’idea.
I’m sorry I don’t call an Uber when I want a sandwich. I do this old-fashioned thing called “get-up-off-your-ass-and-go-get-it-yourself.”
I’m sorry that when I speak I don’t end every sentence as though it were a question. I realize that’s the “in,” “woke” way to speak, but for a lifetime I’ve audibly put a period at the end of my declarative sentences and a question mark when ... well, when I’m questioning something.
I think I’m done apologizing for today, so let me move on. I was wondering what to call the next generation after Gen Z, and I actually found my answer. Those born 2013 to 2025 are called or will be called after their cells finally divide, Generation Alpha. Cute, huh? Kind of like naming hurricanes and tropical storms.
I’m just so sorry. So very, very sorry.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.