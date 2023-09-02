We’ll begin with a small rant. Actually, it’s not a loud rant, it’s more of a low growl.
I wonder what happened to Cracker Jacks? I walked by the candy department in the big box store last week, and my eye caught the new packaging. Cracker Jacks used to be sold in those small cardboard-based boxes with the little sailor boy on the front and the promise of a “prize in every box.” I never liked Cracker Jacks much because I’m not a big fan of sweet stuff. I enjoy popcorn, really good popcorn, but the moment you want to caramelize it, I pass. Yet as a kid I would open the boxes, pour out the foodstuff, and give it to a friend, heading straight for the “prize” at the bottom. It was usually just a cheap piece of flat plastic, but they called it a “prize,” and what kid didn’t want to be a winner? I’m sure someone somewhere probably has thousands of them and will someday sell their collection at auction for thousands of dollars or donate it to the Smithsonian to be kept in perpetuity, but my “prizes” eventually got tossed by my mother.
Last week as my eye caught the familiar logo, this time the name was Cracker “Jill” with a female sailor’s face adorning the wrapper. Seems that Frito Lay has decided to, as I’m sure their legal and marketing people advised, “honor women who have broken down barriers in sports,” and to that end have now designed their packages with five different females representing five different ethnicities. No surprise there. After all, today we have to dot all our I’s and cross all our ethnicities with every product that’s sold, lest we be deemed racist, homophobic, gender-biased, or politically incorrect. So now we have Cracker Jack AND Jill. But wait! Cracker Jack still appears to be a white American boy, so isn’t that reverse discrimination? And the term, “crackerjack” has always meant someone top-notch, i.e. “he’s a crackerjack lawyer,” so now would we have to call a female barrister a “crackerjill lawyer?” You can really get into the weeds here, so let’s not!
I also wonder about water. Plain old H2O, except there’s hardly any “plain, old water” any longer. The bottled water industry has taken this country by storm and is now a $16 billion-a-year industry. That’s billion with a capital B. Sometimes when I’m walking through a parking lot I’ll glance into the front seat of a car, and sure enough, in the cup holder between the driver’s seat and passenger’s seat, there’s a coffee container on one side and a half-drunk bottle of water on the other. Compared to what you get from the average big city’s water supply, bottled water is priced 400 times more than ordinary tap. There are legions of the Greatest Generation folks and Baby Boomers walking around who drank plain old tap water for years, and they’re still here and don’t have hair growing out of strange places on their bodies. On hot days, my friends and I used to turn the outside spigot on and quench our thirst from the garden hose ... and we’re still here!
Artesian, mineral, spring, and well waters all fight for your bottled water dollars these days. The most popular are Aquafina, Dasani, and Nestle Pure, and here’s an interesting tidbit: all three brands come directly from our local water supply! So if you think of it, the next time you’re tempted to buy that 12-pack of Fat Water (from the same folks who brought you Bulletproof Coffee), Pink Dolphin, Melted Water (from Lithuanian ice cubes!), Collagen Water, or one of the newest to hit the market, Liquid Death (their slogan: “Murder your thirst”), you just might want to consider what I and all my little friends did so long ago. Either way, you’re getting hosed.
Here’s an “I wonder” that should stir things up. I wonder why it seems that you get more breaks, more benefits, and more free stuff from the state and federal government if you’re an undocumented unemployed immigrant than if you’re working perhaps two or three jobs just to make it. Not to decry housing, food, and medical assistance to those who truly need it, but many have learned to play this like a fiddle ... and do.
Finally, I will always wonder ... where do the people in hell tell each other to go?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 22 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
