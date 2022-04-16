It is said that Easter, Passover and spring in general signal a time for renewal, rebirth and joy. It’s also a time for celebrating enduring friendship, even the ones that aren’t readily visible.
It’s also a time of happiness after a long, hard winter, a time of welcoming sunshine, flowers, and bunnies, especially the little adorable white ones who hop around your lawn eating what you just planted, posing as stuffed cuddlers in Easter baskets, and as beautiful figures skillfully and deliciously sculpted by chocolatiers. As a child, that was my idea of renewal, sunshine, and pure unadulterated joy; and therefore, I developed a quick and lasting friendship with the chocolate bunny!
When I was a little girl, the very first thing I wanted to tear into in my Easter basket was a nice, solid dark chocolate bunny. Unlike most of my friends, I didn’t care for milk chocolate, and I was horrified by the rabbits that were hollow inside. All I wanted was a nice big chunk of dark chocolate. Did I start with the ear or gingerly nibble at the feet? Uh-uh. I unwrapped that rabbit quickly and unceremoniously bit its head right off!
One spring, right around Easter time, my Brownie troop took a field trip to the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey, to see a live performance of a play called, “Harvey,” starring British-American actor and comedian Joe E. Brown. I was about eight, had never been to live theater before, and was very excited, especially when we were told the play was about an imaginary white rabbit.
In truth, “Harvey” was a comedy written by Mary Chase in 1944 for which she surprisingly won the Pulitzer Prize. In 1955, it was adapted to the world of cinematography and became a hit film starring Jimmy Stewart, who gave the kind of whimsical, honest performance for which he was famous. That same year, a live production of “Harvey” hit the boards with Joe E. Brown. Although the plot was preposterous on the surface, it was the underlying message that no doubt won the hearts of those who vote for the Pulitzer and awarded it to Mary Chase that year over Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie.” The plot unravels the story of a grown man, Elwood P. Dowd, who lives with his sister and niece in a big house; however, he also spends most of his time making the rounds of local bars, finding new friends, and introducing them to his invisible buddy, Harvey, a 6-foot, 3-inch white rabbit that only he can see. Dowd drinks his way around town “presenting” Harvey to everyone he meets while his sister is quietly making arrangements to have him committed. After hearing her riff on and on about an imaginary rabbit, the people at the local sanatorium think she is actually the crazy one and try to commit her. Ultimately, the message of “What is real? What is truth? And who are you hurting anyway by having an imaginary friend?” comes shining through.
There have now been many springs that have come and gone since the one when I went to the Paper Mill Playhouse and saw my first live show. I have since developed a strong, lifelong passion for live theatre and have seen many a production locally, regionally, and on Broadway. But in addition to the sunshine and flowers, spring always brings with it each year the sweet memory of that enormous white rabbit who long ago shared the same space with me, of actors pretending to be who they were not, and the wonderful relationship that only live theater can create between actor and audience.
Although I still love dark chocolate, especially at Easter, I no longer want a rabbit in my basket. I buy other chocolate novelties, but never a bunny. It may sound silly to you, but it’s just that if I bite the head off as I was always want to do, I’d feel as though I were biting Harvey’s head off, and he is the reason I do so love the wonder of theater and understand the depth and beauty of unconditional friendship, knowing it doesn’t have to be visible to be real.
Happy Easter. Happy Passover. Hope you all celebrate the beauty of the season and the joy of the friendships you hold dear, even if they’re not always readily visible.
Kind of like an imaginary white rabbit.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
