Like all kids, I couldn’t wait for the holidays to roll around each year.
But unlike most kids who were laser-focused on presents, I had another element of the festivities that caught my interest and enthusiasm nearly as much. Baking Christmas cookies! But it wasn’t just holiday baking, it was holiday baking with Nana Corinne.
Nana Corinne was my aunt who was the only member of the family from south of the Mason-Dixon line. My Uncle Al had met her when serving in the Army, and came back to the Northeast with an Alabama bride on his arm. She wasn’t from one of the big cities either, like Montgomery, Birmingham, or Mobile; she was a country girl who came from Albertville, a place the locals called a “wayback” because it wasn’t near anything, had few services, and didn’t even have a traffic light or general store. The nearest one was some 40 miles away over dirt roads, so if you got home and realized you had forgotten to buy lard, you would just have to do without until the next trip.
But when it came to holiday baking, Nana Corinne was always prepared and had earned a well-deserved reputation among the local folks in her tiny hamlet. Now dropped into the chaos of the crowded Northeast, she lived in a modern suburban three-bedroom home with appliances that were up to date, a supermarket just a mile or two away, and an anxious “audience” of friends and relatives who couldn’t wait for her to start holiday baking.
Nana Corinne had a great repertoire of cookies from the plain sugar and butter variety which she’d cut into holiday shapes and artistically decorate, to southern cane syrup cookies, Linzer shortbread, butterballs, gingerbread, chocolate crinkle, peanut butter blossoms, pecan snowballs (actually, pecan anything, a southern staple), gingersnaps, stained glass window cookies, and so many more. She never used a recipe either, just baked from memory with a pinch here, a spoonful there, and flour everywhere!
My favorite cookies were her famous Thumbprints, the origin of which is much disputed among ethnic bakers from Swedish to Polish. Nana Corinne mixed her ingredients, carefully cutting each cookie into a perfect circle, ordering me to “thoroughly wash your hands, and use the nail brush too.” When my anxious little mitts were dry, she’d guide me from cookie to cookie until I had thumb-printed each to her exact specifications. Having met her satisfaction, she’d lean over the counter, swipe a dollop of butter from the butter dish, and plop it right onto the tip of my nose. When I was younger, it made me cry. I didn’t like that one bit, but “Percy,” Nana’s dog, loved the tradition. As though he knew exactly what was going on, he’d race over, lick the butter off my nose, and then give me a sloppy Breakstone butter kiss.
I remember the first time I asked Nana Corinne why she did it, she told me that it was an old custom of the Scottish, many of whom had settled in the Atlantic Provinces of Canada. The Germans also embraced this, as did many in the southern states. On one’s birthday, loved ones were to come up behind the celebrant and butter their nose so bad luck would slip off them in the coming year and only good luck would remain. “But it’s not my birthday now!” I would wail each December when we made the cookies. “I know that,” Nana Corinne replied, “but I believe people should have good luck all year long.”
We spent many holiday seasons baking together, Nana Corinne and I. Percy lived to the ripe old age of 14, but one day his good luck ran out and so did his heart. Nana never got another dog after that. “I’m getting too old,” she reasoned, then changed the subject quickly for both our sakes. I was getting older as well, but “never too old to make thumbprints,” Nana said.
Eventually, the holiday came when I would be making thumbprint cookies by myself, but I was never sad, for as my mixer hummed incorporating the ingredients, I would think of all the happy years I had with Nana Corinne and everything she taught me about baking, about washing my hands before making the thumbprints, and making sure you always had someone you loved around so you could butter their nose.
Happy Holidays!
Rona Mann
