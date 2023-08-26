This week, kids, you’re going on a tour.
It won’t be a long tour, that I can promise, because I’ve decided to let you into that tangled web of thoughts, snarkiness, whimsy, and memory I call “my mind.” It’s the stuff that keeps me staring at the clock radio many a night and seeing 1:18, then 2:05, then 3:32, all passing at a snail’s pace whilst up above my ears thoughts are racing furiously.
I must admit I am really confused of late about supermarkets. Years ago you went to the market, chose a nice clean carriage that was waiting for you inside the building and didn’t grind or squeak, then made your trip up and down the aisles with list in hand. When it was time to check out, you chose a lane (perhaps one operated by a favorite cashier who knew you and provided pleasant conversation each week as she rang up your order). The “box boys,” as they used to be called, neatly packed your purchases in heavy-duty bags, even doubling them if you had a heavy bundle; and if you had really heavy items, they might offer to carry it out to your vehicle and load everything. But ... that was then, this is now, and now is wherein my confusion takes over.
In many stores, carts are now left outside, freezing to the touch in winter, wet when it rains, and often all over the parking lot, so if a strong breeze comes up, someone’s car is likely to get dinged. Remember years ago when you were invited to a gathering and told to BYOB? Back then it meant “Bring Your Own Booze.” The supermarkets and many other big box and chain stores have now altered that to mean “Bring Your Own Bag.” If you forget to do so, they charge you for theirs, and no one thinks to double-bag heavy items because there are few checkout lanes with live bodies attending any longer, so you double-bag the stuff yourself for which you get a double-bag charge. Now, more and more, it’s self-checkout, and in some stores, that’s a show in itself. There’s an adjective that belongs before that last noun, but The Sun is a respectable family newspaper. I won’t call out the large supermarket chain by name but their self-checkout machines are a real challenge because if an item is on sale and has a yellow markdown ticket, the woman with the annoying voice who lives inside the machine isn’t programmed to read markdown tickets, so a red light flashes signifying you’re somehow at fault. Now you have to wait until a staff member can free themselves up, come over, and flash their plastic-encased name tag at the machine to right it. In many cases, no sooner are they gone than something else goes wrong, like you had the audacity to put your wallet down on the shelf next to the touchscreen or you swiped too quickly or bagged too soon, or you didn’t take the change fast enough, giving the woman who lives in the machine a reason to admonish you or stop the process altogether to show you who’s boss. So here’s my question: if I have to commandeer my own checkout, if I have to remember to bring my own bags into the store, and if I have to listen to a disembodied voice scold me, why doesn’t the store PAY ME for doing this by offering lower-priced groceries or just fork over some cold, hard cash? After all, I am their employee of sorts and no longer their customer, aren’t I? So just point me toward the time clock, and I’ll punch right in if it means I can save a few bucks.
It all adds to the further dehumanization of our society as we know it today. I know I get up on this particular soapbox quite often, but it’s just one more way communication is shrinking. Fewer people with whom to engage. No reason to smile. No good feeling when you leave the store because it might have taken you twice as long doing self-checkout, waiting for a manager to correct errors or deem the machine defective, thus having you start all over again on another device; and then there’s that little matter of wanting to tell the woman inside the machine where to go!
That is if it hasn’t frozen over ... yet.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 22 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
