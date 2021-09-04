My neighbor sent me an email weeks ago telling me she had some upcoming surgery to deal with and did I know a temporary place where she could board her two cats while she was gone?
Since she lives barely a half-mile away and since I know first-hand cats are abhorrent to change, my first reaction was, “Don’t make them leave their home. They’ll be disoriented enough without you. I’ll come and feed them and clean the litter box.”
I didn’t have to ask twice. She graciously jumped at my offer, and we agreed that when it got closer to the date of the upcoming surgery, I would come by, and she’d show me where everything was and go over the cats’ “routine.” Cats, for those of you unfamiliar with the feline mindset, most definitely have routines: for eating, for using the litter box, and for walking on your head in bed in the early morning to let you know it’s time to get up and start the routines!
She emailed me a few days ago that the time had come, so I made arrangements to stop by for orientation. I figured 10 to 15 minutes tops. Wrong! Here was someone who cared enough to lay out everything down to the last detail. The first thing that greeted me was a two-page treatise that told me everything I needed to do upon entering and exiting the premises, what dishes were to be used for dry food and wet food, water bowls, toys, and the famous “treat ball,” a purple contraption you pull open, load with cat “cookies,” and they roll it until the cookies fall out.
This was followed by directions for the dimmer switch, blinds, etc. so the “bad guys” would think someone’s home. As we took to the stairs to go down the basement where the litter box resides, my friendly neighbor asked casually, “How do you feel about snakes?” I wasn’t sure. Are we talking Copperheads? Pythons? Cottonmouths? “Oh no,” she quickly corrected,”Ringneck Snakes.” She then showed me a sandwich bag in which she had deposited a dead one so she could illustrate the lesson in herpetology. Considerate of her. She went on to say that somehow they “get in” through the slits of light in the bulkhead, and the cats play with them until they’re ready for Rushlow Iacoi. She didn’t want me to be startled, so she had little baggies provided for their “coffins” as well as for the litter box contents.
When we went back into the kitchen, she reached for an album on the table and asked me to sit down. I assumed it was a photo album of the cats since she had rescue them as a “bonded pair” three years previous. Indeed there were photos, but there was also a good deal of information. She had taken the labels off the cans of wet food they prefer and put it under one of the plastic pages. She also cut the front of the dry food bag as well so there was no mistaking which brand they preferred that would keep them in fine fettle. Then my neighbor went on to say that this book was there “in case anything should happen to me.” I always love those euphemisms. We’re always afraid to say, “When I die,” and it most definitely is “when” not “if.” Ain’t none of us getting out of this life alive. But we have so many euphemisms. My favorite one is, “When I buy the farm.” Personally, I don’t want to buy a farm. While I have the highest respect for farmers because they keep this country running, the smell of pigs and goats and chicken manure just aren’t up there for me. No, I’d rather die and as far away from a farm as possible, thank you.
As I left, my detail-oriented friend said, “I just want you to know everything here is just stuff and really doesn’t matter. But the cats do matter. They are the only things that do matter to me.” I took those words to heart and took them with me the rest of the day and wanted to pass them on to you. This is what adopting an animal is all about. They are not something you got during the pandemic to occupy your time. They matter. They are family. Take care of them.
Go buy an album.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
