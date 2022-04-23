His name is Zack, but listeners to WBLQ’s Morning Show know him by a howl that introduces the news, weather, and sports and earned him the name, “Wolfman Zack.” On the surface, that may just seem like a normal function of a local morning radio broadcast, but it is Wolfman Zack himself who is the real news story.
When he was born 24 years ago in Arizona, the doctors told his mother, Nancy, that he wouldn’t be able to walk or talk and had a life expectancy of just three years. But nobody gave that news to Zack, so he just started living. For the first three years, he learned sign language and managed to communicate with his fingers and a smile. He walked with the use of a walker until one day he just started walking on his own, then running, laughing, making Nancy run after him. “It was the greatest day of my life,” she reports. At age 5, Zack had his tonsils out, and suddenly he could speak. When he voiced, “I love you, Mommy,” it was yet another milestone for them both. But then came school, which can be a challenging and often stressful experience for any child, especially one with limitations.
Others made fun of him because it’s a fact of life that kids can be very cruel to one another. There were also teachers along the way who only told Zack that he couldn’t do this and would never be able to do that. But Zack just smiled his signature smile and continued to do life on his own terms. Nancy heard at countless IEP meetings only the words “can’t” and “will not be able,” but she was having none of it, and neither was Zack. He wanted to be a Boy Scout, so he joined. Sadly, the den he was in didn’t seem to want a handicapped kid, so his mother became a Scout Leader and they had the only pack with kids made up of a combination of both special and typical scouts. Zack did what all the other kids did, but at his own pace and in his own way and therefore went all through the Scouting program.
The young man became a rather accomplished athlete and participated from age 8 in Special Olympics Rhode Island in swimming, bowling, downhill skiing and track. As a member of Westerly Unified Volleyball under the coaching of John Mathews, he became state champ two years in a row, carried the Olympic torch, and sang the National Anthem. Today, he’s part of the Groton, Conn., Special Olympics and won gold in track last year, now pursuing golf and tennis. He loves to bake, is quite good at it, and has volunteered his culinary talents at the WARM Center because he very much believes in service and giving back.
Back when he was a young Boy Scout, the late Channel 10 newsman, Doug White, came to speak and asked all the boys what they wanted to be. First one to raise his hand was Zack, who announced he would be on WBLQ Radio. The other Scouts laughed; when he got to high school, kids were still laughing at what seemed an impossible goal, but since age 6 he had been mesmerized by radio and a fan of Chris DiPaola, so he would settle for nothing less. When the transition school he attended wanted Zack to work at Walmart, he turned down the opportunity flat. Nancy added, “the school thought we were both nuts, but as long as Chris would give him the chance to make him part of the world, that was worth everything.”
So six years ago Zack came to WBLQ and is now an established morning personality. When the radio station does remote broadcasts, Wolfman Zack is there with fans seeking him out as they did at the recent Irish Parade in Mystic so they could meet him and howl.
Digest all that! If you ever have a chance to meet Wolfman Zack, do so. It will make your day and maybe even change your ideas on what “special needs” really is. Maybe it is we who are the “special needs” people if we can’t develop the need to understand. As for Zack, he knows he’s different, but he doesn’t care. The more people say “can’t,” he just smiles that enigmatic smile of his then just goes out and does it.
A definite reason to howl.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
