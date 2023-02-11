Those who know me well will readily tell you I enjoy my Prosecco, but as much as I talk about drinking, I am not much of a drinker. If I have more than one Prosecco at home, I fall asleep and rarely see the end of any TV show. If I have more than one Prosecco out in a restaurant, I can easily become the entertainment. Not pretty.
What I do drink a lot of is Sparkling Ice, a wonderful carbonated drink that contains no sugar, no calories, and is the No. 1 item on my shopping list every Sunday morning. I figure I drink about 30 bottles each month, so it’s worth it for me to do bottle return. Living just three miles from the Connecticut border it’s easy to truck over a trash bag of empties every couple of months and get rewarded with “real cash.” It only amounts to 5¢ a bottle, but eventually it adds up, and the money goes into the “Lobster Fund.” Every now and again there’s a trip made to the seafood emporium and lobster is subsequently enjoyed with a bit of Prosecco. But why tell you all this?
Two weeks ago it was time to make the “big trip over the border” and cash in the bottles. It had been a miserable day. I was completely unmotivated, the weather was cold and damp, and I was feeling pretty down; however, I forced myself to grab the trash bag of empties and go out because I thought it might lighten my mood. Turns out it did more than that, it changed everything.
My first stop was the state park to do some miles, but the wind had other ideas, so I quickly gave that up and headed for bottle return. As I walked into the redemption area in the foyer of the store, I noticed an older man using the only machine that took plastic, so I had a decision to make. Either put the bottles back in the car or wait. He had only a small paper bag, so I figured it wouldn’t be long. He noticed me, smiled, and pointed as if to say, “I’m almost done.” Within seconds he finished, pushed the button, and got his receipt to exchange for cash, but instead of going into the store, he handed it to me. “I can’t take this,” I said. “It’s yours.” He smiled again and said, “Now it’s yours,” and walked away with his empty supermarket cart. It was only for 85 cents, just 17 plastic bottles of something. I figured 85 cents must not have been worth his time to go into the store and stand in a customer service line; still, I felt funny about it, but stuffed it in my pocket anyway and went back to slinging my empties into the bowels of the machine. A few minutes later, he reappeared, having brought his shopping cart back where it belonged. I reached into my pocket and pulled out a dollar saying, “Please take this, it’s only right.” The man answered, “You know what I rather have? A hug.” Without another thought, I threw my arms around this apparent octogenarian, and he hugged me back. Then he walked away, leaving us both smiling.
Suddenly, my dour mood lifted. Suddenly I felt as though the sun were shining even though it was still gray, cold, and damp outside. Suddenly I realized that this very small gesture is what they talk about when they suggest doing something nice for someone, paying it forward.
I finished emptying my bag into the machine, collected my receipt, and headed into the store to get my “winnings.” While there I did some shopping, and as I left the store, I couldn’t help noticing a woman huddled in the doorway talking to herself, her hands fumbling in her coat pockets. “Don’t have enough for the bus,” she kept saying over and over, growing more agitated each time. Without giving it a second thought, I reached into my pocket and handed her the wadded up bills. She looked at me furtively and a bit scared. “Why?” she asked with obvious fear in her voice. “I have nothing I can give you.”
“How about a hug?” I suggested just as the bus came. She complied stiffly, then boarded. As I turned around, her face was pressed against the window.
And we were both smiling.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
