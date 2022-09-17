Perhaps you read it. Maybe you heard it on the radio. Or even saw it on social media because it went viral all over the world. It happened right here in Rhode Island less than two months ago, and it was nothing but hate. Pure hate.
I will give this part of the story short shrift because it is about hate, but it should never be swept under the rug. That rug needs to be beaten and shaken out allowing the dust to fly in our faces periodically so that we never, ever forget one of the darkest periods in our history, one of inhumanity and horror.
This past July, while we were enduring one of the worst heat waves this region’s ever seen, a bar and grille in Tiverton thought it “funny” by the owner’s own words, to put up a meme with a photograph of Anne Frank saying, “It’s as hot as an oven, and I should know.” Yes, of course there was a violent reaction, public outrage, it was immediately taken down, and a half-hearted apology that seemed scripted by an attorney was put in its place. But no matter. The damage was done. The real damage was done more than 80 years ago when the Holocaust happened. The Holocaust, something we heard of years ago in school. Back when I was a teenager one of the most popular books, especially appealing to teenage girls, was “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” It was an actual diary written by a then-15-year-old outlining coming of age and her feelings and fears and joys while hiding out with her family for two years from the Nazis. Sadly, her entire family except her father, Otto, was exterminated in the concentration camps, but Otto later found her diary in the rubble of their hiding place, had it published in 1947 two years after the liberation, and soon the world was to know the horror and redemption and yet undying hope through the writings of this young girl.
When the new administration of our local Granite Theatre announced their upcoming season earlier this year, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “The Diary of Anne Frank” was slated to run Oct. 14 through the 29th. The heinous July event had not yet happened, but Artistic Director Erin Sousa-Stanley thought the work important enough to hopefully schedule a couple of additional matinee performances to allow middle and high school students the opportunity of being exposed to the story, an important part of our history. The board at The Granite agreed and felt that perhaps the community would like to donate so that every student could see this important work without having to pay. To date, area businesses and nonprofits have generously come forward, but not enough of the community knows about this ambitious effort, so we thought we’d let you know.
The special student price for a ticket is $15. The theater holds approximately 130 seats. If you own a business and are able to do so, you may wish to buy out the theater for one student performance, although any donation in any amount will be appreciated and enable our local kids to close the textbooks, get out of the classroom, and see and hear the story unfold before their eyes. Yes, it may upset, yes, there may be tears, but our history has been sugar-coated for much too long, and kids of this age are strong enough and deserve to know the truth, however upsetting.
While you’re at it, buy a ticket or two for yourself for a regular performance. These seats are just $20 per person with a senior rate of $17. This important work should be seen by everyone.
Your $15, or more if you can afford it, will never wipe out hatred in your lifetime, but it will serve to educate the next generation so that maybe they can. No matter what, it will teach them hope, and in Anne’s own words, “I don’t want to have lived in vain. I want to be useful or bring enjoyment to people even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death. In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”
Checks should be made payable to Renaissance City Theatre and sent or dropped off at The Granite Theatre box office, 1 Granite St., Westerly 02891.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.