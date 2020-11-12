By Hatsy Moore
The Town Council appointed a seven-member Westerly Comprehensive Plan Citizens’ Advisory Committee in 2015 to work with town staff and consultants and provide a citizen’s perspective in preparing the 2010 Comprehensive Plan update. Residents participated in innumerable workshops, focus groups and committee meetings. The committee stated publicly and frequently that its draft would stand as the cornerstone of a community commitment to an open process and an informed public and that it would deliver a “stand-alone” document to serve as a point of comparison going forward.
Guiding the “citizens perspective,” an important set of values evolved. Protect the integrity of the town’s existing zoning map with limited changes to density. Current districts represent the actual development patterns, which the Draft intends to preserve. It is important to Westerly citizens to focus on traditional residential neighborhoods and redevelopment/revitalization of commercial/industrial districts in order to preserve Westerly’s sense of place, traditional character and heritage, open space and natural resources. While encouraging a range of diverse housing options for all income and age groups, investigate new zoning and regulatory tools to conform with existing neighborhoods.
In February 2018, the committee completed its work in the belief that the materials produced are clear, accurate, internally consistent and reflective of the feedback received from fellow Westerly citizens. The document not only strives to achieve a balance between development and conservation that will ultimately enhance the quality of life for all citizens of Westerly, but it clearly indicates that “people love Westerly and do not want to see it change very much. All 303 pages of the Advisory Committee’s 2018 February Draft, subject to Rhode Island open meetings requirements, were passed on to the Planning Board, who is obligated to prepare the updated draft.
Something happened during the 21-month interval between the Citizens’ Advisory Committee completion of its February 2018 Comprehensive Plan Draft and the Nov. 4, 2019, council meeting when the Town Planner presented thecouncil with a new 267-page “November 2019 Working Draft” update of the current Comprehensive Plan. It was apparently developed by a consultant, an advisory commission, the Department of Development Services’ staff, and a land-use attorney, then reviewed, line by line, by the Planning Board. The Citizens’ Advisory Committee did consider some of the radically new land-development regulations, including ‘Form-based Code’ proposed in the new November 2019 Working Draft, but found they would not protect the citizens’ determination to preserve the town’s existing zoning map, limited changes in density and traditional residential neighborhoods.
The “Terms and Concepts” section in the 2019 Working Draft, describes planning terms and concepts that help explain the new direction the new draft had taken. Some concepts used in the new draft include:
Form-Based Code, “a land development regulation that fosters predictable built results and a high quality public realm for people by using physical form, rather than a separation of land uses, as the predominant organizing principle.” The 2019 Working Draft proposes making current district zoning and densities relics of a bygone era.
Smart Growth, “an approach to development that encourages a mix of building types and uses, diverse housing and transportation options, and community engagement.” If you believed you had bought into a medium-density single-family residential district, now you may find you live in a high-density, residential and commercial use district along with a low- and medium-income housing complex.
New economy, “a service-based industry characterized by high growth, innovation and a use of or reliance on modern technology.”
Place-based, “an approach to economic development that uses a community’s attractiveness and quality of life as a tool for the economic growth and vitality of its wealth and resources.” Unfortunately, this concept will likely be used at the expense of the current residents’ own quality of life.
Housing Tourism, “a sector of the tourism industry which uses associations of private homeowners to welcome and host visitors for a brief or extended experience to share a community or region’s heritage, history, architecture, craftmanship and/or cuisine.” Not only does this concept invite strangers into a neighborhood but could result as a huge density booster.
The November 2019 Working Draft might satisfy those who created it but it contains no citizen-supported perspectives, no open-meeting legitimacy and no commitment to preserving residential zoning districts and densities. In fact, it is the total antithesis of the committee’s draft that reflects the citizens’ perspective.
Therefore, Westerly residents need to know:
1. Why was the Citizens’ Advisory Committee’s February 2018 draft replaced with the November 2019 Working Draft?
2. Why has this council never explained the reasons for the switch?
3. Why was the committee’s February 2018 draft never sent to the state for review?
4. Why has this council never posted the committee’s February 2018 draft on the town’s website when it was completed or respond to the Committee’s April 2018 request to have it posted until June 2018?
The writer is a longtime Westerly resident, volunteer and civic watchdog.
