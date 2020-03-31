One of the tips given to the public for dealing with coronavirus, aside from washing your hands and not gathering in large groups, is to stock up on two weeks of supplies, in case we have to quarantine ourselves.
The other day, my dad and I went to BJs, partly to do that, but mostly to just do regular grocery shopping. We’d never seen BJs that crowded, and we had to wait one hour to check out. There was no meat, no toilet paper — a slight problem, as we were running very low on our supply at home — and most of the rice and pasta was gone. We ended up buying paper towels, and as I’m writing this, we are veering dangerously close to having to use them.
For younger people, toilet paper shortage is a problem we have experienced for the first time in our lives, but it is not so original for baby boomers. Americans had to live through another toilet paper shortage in 1973, when the late night show host Johnny Carson joked about a toilet paper shortage in the context of the oil embargo and gas shortage of the time. What seemed to be an absurd idea came to fruition as people panic-bought toilet paper under the pretext of a shortage, and therefore actually caused one.
The current shortage has the better justification of there being an ongoing pandemic. Yes, I understand we’re worried about getting stuck at home, but we’re being hit with coronavirus, not cholera! But, to be fair, this is not necessarily an American behavior. Similar trends are being observed all over the world. There have been toilet paper robberies in Hong Kong. In Australia, security guards have started patrolling the toilet paper sections of supermarkets.
As humans, we all have the just-in-case response built into us to minimize risk. It’s why even the non-superstitious of us knock on wood, or why we like those posts that say things like “Like or this demon will be in your room tonight.” It may be silly, but we don’t want to take that chance, especially when it’s so easy not to.
Toilet paper is cheap, light, accessible, and non-perishable. If a certain type of food is not available, then we can eat a different type of food, but we really don’t have a good replacement for toilet paper. And toilet paper is a commodity immensely important for us to feel hygienic and even human. The thought of not having toilet paper, to us can feel catastrophic when we’ve all used it since very early in our childhoods. It is a distinct mark of being civilized and socially accepted; all animals eat food and drink water and need shelter, but we are the only ones that toilet paper is almost a need for.
However, almost buying out stores is harmful in many ways. First of all, meat — one of the items completely out in multiple stores — is a perishable good, and much of the stock bought will probably go bad before it is eaten. Besides food waste, it is important to leave stocks of basic items in stores, like toilet paper, for your fellow citizens — particularly the elderly and the poor who cannot afford the price hikes resulting from shortages.
Stocking up on supplies in times of crisis can be rational, especially when no one knows how long this pandemic will last. But 90% of the toilet paper used in America is domestically made, which means global trade disruptions due to the pandemic will not be a problem. The U.S. manufacturers just could not respond to a sharp increase in demand. With no supply shortage and no increase in regular demand due to cholera-like disease, the supermarket shelves carrying toilet paper should be full again pretty soon.
Bottom line? Don’t panic! Be practical. Leave food and supplies for others. If you are going to stock up, do it reasonably and consider how your decision impacts the elderly and the poor. Try buying a bidet to minimize your use of toilet paper. Hey, it works for the Europeans!
The writer is a Warwick resident and a junior at Moses Brown School in Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.