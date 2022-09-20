I recently wrote a guest opinion in The Westerly Sun about Westerly-Pawcatuck being an International City of Peace (“Welcome to Westerly-Pawcatuck, an ‘ICP,’” Aug. 25). Since that article a number of people have asked me, “What is the International Cities of Peace?”
The International Cities of Peace is best described as a formal association of communities that by history or proclamation, or by concerted community peacebuilding, are seeking to create a culture of peace.
The official start date of the International Cities of Peace is Feb. 9, 2009. The main force beyond the creation of this association is Fred Arment. Fred had been one of the founders and first director of the Dayton International Peace Museum, which opened in 2004. Its mission is to inspire a local, national and international culture of peace. As the popularity of the museum increased, Fred found himself thinking of Dayton as a real city of peace. That soon led to him to start reflecting on creating an organization or association of cities of peace around the globe.
As this idea grew, Fred began meeting with many individuals and organizations. They first described peace as the consensus values of safety, prosperity and quality of life for all in the community. From this definition flowed their Foundation Vision of ensuring everyone’s right to safety, prosperity and quality of life.
They then created their Essential Mission, which is to build a scalable network of “in situ” teams committed to peace-building in Cities of Peace around the world.
Their goal was and is to certify and recommend thousands of self-organized municipalities as Cities of Peace in order to put in motion a tipping force for global peace. At this point there are over 365 Cities of Peace in 67 countries and on every continent.
Hopefully you now know that Westerly-Pawcatuck is an International City of Peace and you have a general idea of what the association International Cities of Peace is.
So why did we become an International City of Peace and what does it mean for people living in the area? I hope to answer those questions soon.
The writer is a resident of Westerly and a member of the Westerly Peace and Justice Group.
