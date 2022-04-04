Did you know the heart of President Biden’s $213 billion infrastructure bill is about declaring war on single-family zoning districts to increase badly needed affordable housing (B. McCaughey, Boston Herald, May 24, 2021)? Apparently, this war will be won by putting the federal government in charge of zoning. With the federal government in control, duplexes, triplexes and large-scale apartment buildings would be distributed throughout single family neighborhoods, eliminating the need for affordable housing. This mindless thinking will not only blight longstanding residential neighborhoods and change towns forever, it will torpedo the American dream of the peace and quiet of owning a home with a patch of lawn. In truth, the more accurate term for this toxic bill should be “hypocritical housing.”
Before carrying through with this flagrant plan, Biden would do well to reflect on his and others of his ilk’s own lifestyle and quality of life. He owns a 4-acre lakefront home in upscale Grenville, Del. Vice President Kamala Harris owns a $ 5 million gated home on a street with nothing but single-family homes in Brentwood, Calif. And, don’t forget the Obamas’ purchase of an $ 11.5 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion on 29 waterfront acres. All are located in single family zoning districts. Such self-serving politicians love single-family zoning and exclusivity for themselves but not for the rest of us.
In pursuit of the American dream, you’ve saved your money and invested in the biggest item of your life, owning a house in the suburbs or Westerly, Rhode Island. That dream of a decent quality of life is now under attack at the federal, state and local levels.
Don’t get me wrong, Biden’s plan is no different than House bill 2022—H 6638, entitled “An Act Relating to Town and Cities–Zoning Ordinances” presently before our own General Assembly and our town’s own just-approved Comprehensive Plan. Nineteen local municipalities, including Westerly, that have been targeted don’t need Washington, D.C., strong-arming local zoning decision-makers any more than the lawmakers you voted to represent you should dare attempt to force communities to allow duplexes, triplexes and “clusters” of houses where today only single-family homes and neighborhoods are allowed. Should the bill pass, with no-single-family zoning unleashed, how long do you think it will take for lines to extend out the zoning department’s door seeking rights to put quadplexes in single-family neighborhoods?
All too recently we heard a hue and cry from two councilors, outraged that their longstanding single-family neighborhood was being invaded by duplexes. One even claimed, “This isn’t what we voted for when we approved the 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan!” Sorry to say, you ignored the citizens’ pleas, mine included, that would have avoided just this outcome. You turned a blind eye when informed that our town planner replaced the February 2018 citizen-approved Comprehensive Plan preserving single-family zoning with an entirely new plan that advocated multi-family housing in single-family zoned areas and accessory units for extended family and renters at a council workshop, billed as the “Official November Proposed Comprehensive Plan.” Though claiming otherwise, you knew exactly what you were approving. This is reason enough to clean the slate in November. Everybody deserves quality of life and peace and quiet in their patch of paradise.
The Burrillville Town Council sent a resolution post haste slamming the sponsors of the bill for trying to “usurp local zoning control and decisions under the flawed charade of solving an affordable-housing problem.
Woonsocket City Council, with concurrence of the mayor, quickly followed suit, denouncing the bill as an attempt to usurp local zoning control and in a way that would “overtax” communities’ ability to provide adequate services.
Bottom line: increased density does NOT guarantee affordability. I ask you, who is more qualified to make decisions street-by-street and neighborhood-by-neighborhood than the local municipality that oversees the day-to-day operations of their community?
I implore you to rise up and fight this bill with a resolution that would deny Westerly its right to develop as its citizens see as most fit, including protection of single-family zoning to maintain the character, culture and well-being of our town. Inform our legislators not to support this bill that would allow the state to control our future.
Hatsy Moore is a longtime Westerly resident.
