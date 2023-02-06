By Philo Willetts
The controversial school equity issue is back in the news. And needs to be fixed. After our school department spent $65,000 so an outside vendor could take the heat, the vendor ducked the meeting. The vendor now has us meeting with each other — something our school management could have done — to learn from each other about what inequities there may be.
Past school union reps, when confronted with our schools’ mediocre test results, have shrugged them off. Instead they blamed a large number of poor kids from dysfunctional homes as dragging down our scores. Those are indeed major, long-recognized inequities. But nothing to shrug off. (Unions also attack testing itself. Because they don’t want us to know the poor results that limited teaching hours and days impose on our kids. But that’s another issue.)
I agree with School Committee member Leslie Dunn, who says minorities haven’t been treated respectfully. I also agree with Christine Cooke who says that equity is about more than race. A poor white kid with addicted parents. A poor black kid whose after-school friends might lead him astray. A first-generation kid with language and cultural barriers. A kid bullied at home by the mom’s low-life boyfriend. Or bullied at school because of confused sexual identity or anxiety issues.
I fully agree with Diane Bowdy that our duty is to help each kid do the best he or she can. So what should we do about it?
Let’s pick one of our many existing school administrators — not the no-show vendors who’ll probably recommend they themselves do perpetual, follow-up audits. Have our administrator coordinate and oversee the search for those kids who need extra help. Pay for the books and courses that this administrator needs. Then find the kids who need the help. And get them the help they need.
How can we help those kids?
Let’s commit to optional after-school sessions, from early afternoon until 5 p.m., to get extra help for those need and want it. If it means hiring extra teachers, or scheduling some to work later hours — do it. They could use the excellent Khan Academy online drills. Or spot kids wrestling with homework. With our teachers helping as problems occur. And allow retired teachers and others to volunteer. Good role models. Then give decent dinners to those kids who would face a dysfunctional home.
There will be barriers to doing the above.
It will cost money. But, in my view, our kids are worth it.
Administration might want to duck responsibility for these controversial equity issues. The School Committee can fix that.
Dysfunctional or uncaring parents might not agree to their kids attending the sessions. So we should commit to spending extra time with those parents. Repeated home visits by a caring, outreach administrator. Or consider using our coaches — the best motivators we have. And at least document that we truly tried. The School Committee can regularly demand accountability for this.
The union may well oppose any after-school help sessions. For if we can show that by lengthening a school day, kids will do better, that threatens one great privilege achieved by the unions: short work days and short number of days worked in a year. But the School Committee can lock in after-school sessions at the next union contract negotiation — if they truly want to remedy our defects and really want to achieve equity.
(The reader may have by now surmised that this writer is not a fan of bureaucracies or teachers’ unions. Guilty as charged. But I am for teachers. And I’m all for one of their union goals — excellent teacher pay. I don’t think we pay our teachers enough.)
So let’s all commit to what Diane Bowdy has so well stated. Help each of our precious kids get what he or she needs to succeed in a difficult world. We can do it — if our School Committee commits to it.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
