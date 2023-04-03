In March 1996 an overwhelming majority of Rhode Island legislators voted to ban physician-assisted suicide. Only one senator voted in favor of it. Yet today, “right to die” folks in our legislature continue their promotion of death of the innocent as a solution to problems with H6600, the Lila Sapinsley Compassioniate Care Act. Sponsors of this bill are many of the same legislators who in 2019 legalized killing of the unborn as the extreme answer to a problem pregnancy.
A key question in this debate is “Who decides?” Who is qualified to decide who should live and who should die in a civilized society, and if so, by what criteria? Who has the right to take the life of another human being or even their own life? What about the families of troubled adolescents who seek suicide as a result of its societal glorification by these “champions of death?” Do we really trust government policymakers with our final medical decisions setting themselves up as little gods?
Ending a patient’s life is a decision that most health care professionals realize they have no right to make. Doctors should never be forced to participate in killing. Medical professionals/organizations oppose PAS as “fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer.” They know it would corrupt the medical profession, for a patient’s trust in their doctor is based on a code of medical ethics which calls them to heal not to kill. We know that killing the innocent is morally wrong and are called to do better. How we care for the weak and vulnerable among us points to what is most noble and dignified about our humanity. True mercy allows us to ease suffering and affirm the dignity of a life at every stage of its development.
To sanction the taking of innocent human life is to contradict the primary purpose of law in an ordered, civilized society. The object of good government is to protect the weak from the strong. The vast majority of states have rejected proposals to prescribe lethal drugs to their citizens, judging such laws as a huge threat to life and to our system of equal protection under the law. This bill would destroy the boundary between healing and killing, marking a radical departure from longstanding legal and medical traditions in our country.
Many of us realize that fears surrounding sickness and death are real: fear of being in pain, fear of suffering for a long period, and fear of being a burden to the family, among others. Advocates for assisted suicide wage clever media campaigns claiming that their proposal includes “safeguards” to prevent exploitation. But so-called “safeguards” distort medical facts and have proven over and over that they do not prevent abuse. We know that individuals in the midst of suffering are hardly capable of a “free choice” but are rather at the mercy of those who would benefit from their death — perhaps financially or as the medically “easy way out.” For some, they find it less expensive to kill a person than to provide long-term care.
Vulnerable, ailing patients who may be temporarily overwhelmed by depression or other forms of mental illness or physical pain would NOT be protected by this bill. It denies the inviolable nature and inherent human dignity of vulnerable citizens, exposing them to exploitation by those who judge they are better off dead. We have seen that very often the “right to die” is quickly transformed into the “duty to die,” as it becomes expected by both the family and society.
Yet, palliative care, such as that provided by Hospice, affirms life. It is meant to relieve suffering and improve the quality of life and regards dying as a normal, natural process. It neither hastens nor postpones death but rather provides relief from pain while integrating psychological and spiritual care for the patient and a support system for the family of the dying person. No amount of medical intervention can replace the compassion and love that a dying person needs and deserves. This is the true prescription for “death with dignity.”
Faith tells us that each of us is a unique, unrepeatable act of God’s creation and as such, very valuable. The moment of death is not our decision but ultimately that of the one who created us. Scripture warns us not to call evil good. This bill is not about “compassion and dignity” — but about actively and intentionally killing the innocent. And there is a huge moral gap between the two.
The writer is the former associate director of public policy for the Massachusetts Catholic Conference and the former Respect Life coordinator of the Diocese of Providence.
