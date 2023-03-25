“I, (Gov.) Philip W. Noel, declare it to be the public policy of this state to take an active interest in the problems of persons of American Indian heritage who are residents of Rhode Island.”
— Rhode Island Executive Order No. 39 Nov. 10, 1976.
The state commission that was set up in Gov. Noel’s Executive Order 39 began the work that led to the federal Office of Acknowledgement.
A 1936 Act by the General Assembly of Rhode Island for the observance of “Indian Day” in Rhode Island. It reads in part that the day should be celebrated “in recognition of the several Indian tribes of Rhode Island and which had so great and significant a place in the history of the state,” and further states the day should be “observed by the people of this state with appropriate exercises in the public schools and otherwise commemorative of the Indian tribes of Rhode Island, including the Narragansett, Wampanoags, Nipmucs, Aquidnecks and Animatics.”
The 20th century saw many words said and acts done in recognition and support of Native tribes, but with very little follow-through.
Native tribe recognition is also an issue that is discussed in many statehouses across the country. The National Conference of State legislatures published “State Recognition of American Indian Tribes.” In the United States there are 16 states that have recognized in total 63 tribes.The report goes on to state:
Recognition usually is accomplished through legislative action.
Legislative action “acknowledges tribal status within the state or federal government”. But it does not guarantee funding from the state or federal government.
Tribes that do seek state recognition do so, however, because recognition acknowledges their historical and cultural contributions within that state.
These actions by other states across the country give credence that the Rhode Island state legislature can do the same.
Rhode Island House bill 5020 sets up a rigorous, but fair and just, process to give state tribes the opportunity to be recognized by the Rhode Island State legislature. The House bill 5020 process is designed to mirror that of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington D.C.
The Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe has stepped up to submit to the process that is in House bill 5020. Seaconke is not seeking federal recognition, they are seeking state recognition. So, the federal recognition process that the Narragansett tribe speaks to in a recent Sun article (“Narragansett Tribe opposes state recognition bills,” March 14) does not apply.
The Seaconke Wampanoag are not asking for state financial support in House bill 5021. The establishment of a Native Tribe recognition process will help in bringing federal dollars into the state.
The Seaconke Wampanoag tribe is in the unique position that it represents Wampanoags in the state of Rhode Island and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Due to the fact that the state boundaries changed during the colonial period, in 1746 and most recently in 1862, their tribal lands have been split past and present. They support Wampanoag tribal citizens in both states.
The Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe is a state-recognized tribe in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. During that time, they have been able to provide services to their Massachusetts tribal population but not their Rhode Island population. In the 2020 federal Census, 1.2% of Rhode Islanders identified as American Indian and Native Alaskan. Many of those American Indian Rhode Islanders are Wampanoag. More than half the present Seaconke Wampanoag tribal citizenry live, work, pay taxes, vote, and reside on traditional Wampanoag land that happened to become the state of Rhode Island.
It was common colonial methodology to turn natives against each other. It was a native person that killed Metacomet — “King Philip” — at the behest of a colonist. It was a native person that tracked Annawan into Seaconke for colonial Capt. Benjamin Church, thus ending King Philip’s war for indigenous tribal freedom.
“We should be able to come together to support a common cause,” states Chief Darrell Waldron of the Seaconke Wampanoag tribe in reference to Rhode Island House bill 5020.
In King Philip’s War, the Narragansett, Wampanoag and other tribes in Rhode Island came together for the common cause of freedom. “It dishonors our dead, and those over the years who suffered indignity and shame so that we may live. It is not wise that we do not stand together today,” Chief Waldron has said.
In 1924 the Indian Citizenship Act made all natives citizens of the United States. Thus, adding the American to Native in the English vernacular, and also, in theory making us one people. The blending of each state’s individual native cultures into the states was left up to the states. It is now the 21st century, and the state of Rhode Island has been working through this process for almost 100 years.
The state recognition of native tribes will bring more diversity of culture and the strength of inclusion to the state. Acknowledgement, understanding, and acceptance of these diverse cultures will prove to be a benefit and a blessing. It will empower growth and depth in what it means to be a Rhode Islander.
It is time we move forward, together, forever!
The writer is the tribal historian for the Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe.
