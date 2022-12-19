December is in full swing, and the holiday season can be a fun and festive time of year. Yet, it can also create numerous challenges for many people, especially those in recovery or struggling with an ongoing substance use disorder.
Fortunately, there are practical tips to help anyone stay sober, whether in recovery or choosing not to consume drugs or alcohol over the holiday season.
Initially, if you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, it is critical to get them help. Addiction tends to worsen over the holiday season, and early intervention will save their lives. The holidays are often ideal for attending a drug or alcohol rehabilitation center.
“Staying sober takes work, and it is tough for people over the holidays. However, when you develop a sobriety plan, it becomes much easier to manage triggers, difficult situations, and anything that may occur,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
The three best approaches for maintaining sobriety in December are having a well-thought-out plan, maintaining a high level of self-care, and having a support system of some kind.
Ideally, this should be about putting sobriety first. A plan to accomplish this may include some of the following:
Recognizing relapse triggers, coping with them, and knowing what to do if you feel uncomfortable.
Bring non-alcoholic drinks or holiday mocktails to family or social gatherings.
Rehearse how to say no to a drink and what to say when someone is persistent and does not take no for an answer.
Have an exit plan and a way to get home.
These general approaches can be tailored to meet individual needs and circumstances; find the best fit for your situation.
The second part of December sobriety should involve self-care and attending to basic needs such as eating, sleeping, and physical activity.
A practical tool to remember this is the acronym H.A.L.T (Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired), which is a method of managing physical and mental well-being.
Stay well-fed with good food and avoid starving yourself or binging on holiday sweets. Our body needs the proper energy to function.
Do not disregard negative emotions, such as anger or frustration, but find a healthy way to cope with and manage these emotions. In addition, focus on the positive aspects of sobriety.
Avoid being alone over the holidays, as loneliness is known to increase anxiety and depression and lead to relapse. Finally, get adequate sleep at night. Every individual knows what happens to them when they are over-tired.
The last part of holiday sobriety involves having a support system. It is ok to ask for help from a family member, sober friend, acquaintance, work colleague, 12-step meeting, or AA sponsor, for example. If you are in a tough spot, get someone to help you out.
Focus on the season’s true meaning, and find love, compassion, gratitude, and kindness while creating new sober holiday memories and traditions.
The writer has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. Based in New Jersey, he is a certified clinical medical assistant and contributor to the health care website Recovery Begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.