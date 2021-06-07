By Bill Thorndike
After a year-long, COVID-induced hiatus I am planning to go back to work. This, even as most people my age are making their way toward the exits — trying to wrangle some sort of early retirement so they can move to someplace warm. Ocala or Belize.
For me, early retirement is not really an option. My father was already retired at my age, although that was before Ronald Reagan famously tacked a year or two onto the working life of most Americans.
Also, when he was my age, my father no longer had kids in middle school.
Throughout the past year I have been reading about a spike in so-called unplanned retirements. These people were close to retirement anyway, then lost their jobs in the pandemic and decided to call it a day.
Maybe some of them had been out in the job market in recent years. So they know their chances of finding a reasonable job at 65 are somewhere between zero and, “thanks for coming in — can I help you find your way out of the building?”
It really is pretty hideous. The resumes that go into that big black hole aren’t the worst part. Even worse are the rare phone interviews where they quiz you on your use of social media and ask trick questions about which is better: Apple Music or Spotify?
God forbid anyone actually calls you in for a real interview. You put on your favorite tweed coat and a pair of corduroy trousers. Splash on a little Bay Rum and you’re on your way — except you’re 10 minutes late because your Google map told you to go west on Route 16, when you should have gone east.
A fresh-faced young woman at the reception desk directs you to take a seat in the waiting area. Eventually she leads you to a small conference room where you’re greeted by three other young people who look barely old enough to drive a car.
Sitting at the table, they could be waiting for the band to come off break at the school mixer. Instead, they are gathered in this room to see if there is any reason they should hire a 65-year-old geezer with a flip phone and a Yahoo email address. Knowing full well they could hire a 25-year-old TikTok junkie with an iPhone 12 — and pay her a small fraction of what they would have to pay you.
They’re pretty sure they know the answer even before the interview. But keeping the appointment is important to their sense of inclusion and equal opportunity. And besides, you might have a stroke and keel over during the meeting, which would be more interesting than anything else that happened to them that day.
They invite you to tell a little something about yourself. You’d like to mention your new grandson in Denver. But instead you tell them about starting a town newspaper when you were in your thirties. They seem curious about the paper.
“Where did you get your content?” they want to know. And you say it was written either by yourself or another staff member.
“So you generated your own content?”
“Well, yes,” you say.
“And comments. Did readers comment a lot?”
“Hmm…,” you say. “Well, we called them letters to the editor.”
“You mean you didn’t have comments?”
And you want to say, “Look kids, we didn’t have internet. We didn’t have cell phones. We wrote our stories on typewriters. And at the end of the day we’d return home on the trolley and spend our evenings whittling and listening to the Hardy Boys on the wireless.”
But instead you just smile, looking like a kindly old grandfather. Because, like it or not, that’s what you are.
The interview is mercifully brief. “You obviously have all of the skills we’re looking for,” one of the 17-year-olds says. And you wonder how long it will take her to say the word “overqualified.”
“To be honest, for this position I think you might be just a bit overqualified.”
The three of them look at you with such sympathy that for just a split-second you consider faking that stroke.
“We really appreciate you coming in,” she says. “We’ll be sure to keep your resume on file. If there’s anything else we can do ….”
You stand and are about to thank them for their time when she adds, “There’s a men’s room just around the corner.”
The writer is a Mystic resident and the co-founder of the Mystic River Press back in the days of WordPerfect.
