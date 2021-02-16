In December, HBO aired the documentary “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” which told of how the British band faced both professional and personal hardships in the wake of the anti-disco backlash, despite an impressive run from 1975-79 that included eight No. 1 hits and five Top 20 hits, not to mention writing and producing No. 1 hits for other acts such as Andy Gibb, Frankie Valli and Yvonne Elliman. In this Black History Month, the public should be made aware that the highly successful disco band Chic also felt the anti-disco backlash, but their determination and immense talents allowed them to rise above the discrimination against disco acts to become some of the biggest players in the music world of the 1980s. The success story of Chic deserves mention along with all of the other African-American accomplishments that will be cited this month in the media.
Two years ago, something went unnoticed in the media: the 40th anniversary of an odd and memorable event, the infamous anti-disco rally at Comiskey Park on July 12, 1979, in between games of a White Sox doubleheader. Promoted as “Disco Demolition Night” with disco music still popular in the summer of 1979, the White Sox hoped to fill seats with this promotion, led by Chicago shock jock Steve Dahl, to get rock fans to gain admission by bringing both 98 cents and a disco record to be destroyed. Tens of thousands of Dahl’s fans surprisingly showed up and stormed the field after he blew up the records. The White Sox were forced to forfeit the second game to the Detroit Tigers.
That highly reported 1979 incident is deemed responsible for hastening the end of the popularity of disco songs on the U.S. airwaves. One band that had many disco hits was Chic, comprising guitarist Nile Rodgers, bassist Bernard Edwards, drummer Tony Thompson, and singers Luci Martin and Norma Jean Wright. Between 1977 and 1979, Chic had five Top 40 hits, including the Top 10 hits “Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)” and “I Want Your Love.” Their 1979 No. 1 hit “Le Freak” stayed in the top slot for six weeks, and their hit “Good Times” topped the charts in August 1979 and was the last major hit of the disco era.
Nile Rodgers has stated in interviews that after Chic disbanded in the very early 1980s, he would call to speak with record executives and be turned away due to the disco connection. However, the three main members of Chic — Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards and Tony Thompson — would rise above the disco backlash to be major players in both the rock and pop scenes. During the Chic days, Rodgers and Edwards wrote and produced hits for Sister Sledge, specifically “We Are Family” and “He’s the Greatest Dancer,” both of which also featured the trio of Rodgers, Edwards and Thompson as musicians. Soon, this trio would work with Diana Ross, as the Rodgers/Edwards team wrote and produced her 1980 album “Diana” featuring the musical wizardry of Rodgers/Edwards/Thompson on guitar, bass and drums, respectively. This effort yielded the Top 10 hit “I’m Coming Out,” and “Upside Down,” which shot to No. 1 and stayed there for the four weeks of September 1980.
Going their separate ways in the early 1980s, Rodgers and Edwards produced albums by a slew of big names, always including Tony Thompson on drums. Edwards put together The Power Station, featuring John and Andy Taylor of Duran Duran, Thompson on drums, and Robert Palmer as lead singer. Edwards and Thompson produced the band’s highly successful debut album. Edwards then produced Palmer’s 1985 “Riptide” album, which yielded the international hit “I Didn’t Mean to Turn You On,” as well as the No. 1 hit “Addicted to Love,” one of the most famous videos in MTV history. “Riptide” also featured Tony Thompson pounding the skins. Edwards also produced albums for Adam Ant, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Diana Ross and ABC, and passed away in 1996 at age 43.
Similarly, work that Nile Rodgers has done as a producer is too extensive to cover in full. He produced David Bowie’s phenomenally successful 1983 “Let’s Dance” album, with the hits “Let’s Dance”, “Modern Love” and “China Girl,” as well as Madonna’s 1984 breakthrough album “Like a Virgin” that contained the worldwide No. 1 hit “Like a Virgin” as well as Top 5 hits “Material Girl,” “Angel,” “Into the Groove,” and “Dress You Up.” Rodgers would go on to produce a multitude of albums by major artists like Mick Jagger, The B-52’s, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Jeff Beck. The “Like a Virgin” album was actually a Chic reunion of sorts, as he recruited Bernard Edwards to play bass on the tracks and Thompson to handle the drumming.
Tony Thompson, who died of cancer in 2003 at age 48, was one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, and likely does not receive the credit he deserves because of his disco background. Of course, an African-American may not be taken seriously as a rock drummer, as some African-American drummers have been typecast into the pop or disco genres. His work in projects with Rodgers and Edwards had him work on some of the top rock albums of the 1980s. Furthermore, what did not receive much attention was that he played with Led Zeppelin in front of the whole world at the 1985 Live Aid concert, along with Phil Collins as the other drummer. Phil Collins received all the hype because he had started the Live Aid concert in London and then flew the Concorde to Philadelphia to play onstage.
Chic songs and songs that involve Chic personnel are regularly played on classic rock, oldies, easy listening and even modern pop stations. Chic refused to let the anti-disco backlash keep them from achieving wondrous successes as writers, producers and musicians across many genres. News reports today abound about North Korea and Cuba, two nations with strict government-controlled radio. In the United States, it could be said that FM radio is controlled to an extent by Chic, because all throughout the day the songs with Chic connections, as well as the Chic disco songs themselves, are constantly heard on all types of radio stations.
The writer is the blogmaster at BeatlesHistorian.com, is part owner of a business in Mystic and is a public relations strategist in Avon, Conn.
