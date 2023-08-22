It’s official — middle-aged to senior women are appearing in magazines sporting their bikinis. Yes, Liz Hurley, albeit a bikini designer, is proudly modeling her creations helped by her toned abs and thighs. Aging actresses are cavorting on Riviera beaches enshrined in People Magazine. Most surprising, Martha Stewart at 81 made history as the oldest woman to grace the cover of the famed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Just as her souffles never sag, her body is taut. Even with the pressure of filling her vase collection with freshly cut flowers, wow, no wilting in sight on the skin she revealed. She advises females to be fearless. But rather than feeling encouraged to go out and flaunt my body, sorry, Martha, I remain a chicken (sadly not your divine chicken divan).
Confession: I have cellulite. Despite being tall and relatively trim, good BMI and all that trendy stuff, I have long thought I should create the first thigh bank. Why not share this bounty with others just as organs are donated? Most women admit terror at beach season. Unless you are among the fortunate few who don’t seek the swimsuit features meant to disguise all manner of ills, a walk on the beach is the stuff of nightmares. A ruffle-top suit, aided by strong adjustable straps, has long hidden my “mammaria pendolosa.” Clearly, a female engineer created the elastic tummy control that can work like steel trusses on a bridge for support. And tankinis are a gift from God.
Still, I find there are some advantages to not being a bathing beauty. Despite the increasing frequency of shark attacks, I enter the ocean worry free. Any shark speeding toward me will certainly divert on seeing my posterior amplified under water. He will seek other prey, preferring to bite into something firm and worth a good chew rather than blubber. It is like that associate of my husband who, during one of those boring business dinners, decided to liven things up by sneaking a feel up my skirt. Getting to my inner thigh, he jolted, no doubt thinking what the hell he just grabbed! Bounteous orange-peel skin may be a plus after all.
Some will say this female empowerment is long overdue. It is women taking control rather than being objectified by males. But other than Vladimir Putin flaunting his abs on horseback, has George shown his glutes or Matt his medial deltoids? Clooney and Damon are aging under cover. So, all this body pressure from Martha is rough, especially when her brand has already set domestic diva goals. Is it fair to shame us as she crafts, gardens, holiday plans, all while running a media empire? Are our bodies really to be as perfect as her Thanksgiving turkey — juicy in all the right places and never overstuffed? The only thing I share with that recipe is my attempt to skim fat rising to the surface, while always demurely keeping legs together when roasting. I guess, too, my bathing suit sarong does resemble her recommended cheesecloth bird covering encouraging perfect bronzing while avoiding damage to drying, fragile skin.
But maybe I shouldn’t fret. I might successfully emulate Martha more than I realize. My husband can vouch that just like her “ultimate chocolate chip cookies,” I have the occasional crispy edge, yet am soft in the middle. He’ll certify my temper can resemble her own fiery secret for recipes — a blow torch. If I use Epsom salts, not around my rose bushes or to lush up my croquet lawn, but to relieve menopausal constipation, I am still an apostle of her top tips. So perhaps my body shouldn’t shrink in comparison to hers. You may be right, Martha. Have no fear — in a swimsuit, I am a “good thing” after all.
The writer is a native Rhode Islander who lives in London and has summered in Watch Hill for over four decades while residing in Europe.
