Faced with the possibility of spending a lot of time in isolation because of COVID-19, my husband and I decided we would take a daily walk to get air, interaction with fellow walkers, and time away from home. We accomplished those goals, and a lot, lot more!
From March until May 2020, and then September 2020 through the winter 2021, we explored the wilder parts of Rhode Island. Fortunately for us, the state has set aside acres and acres of wooded areas for the pleasure of its citizens. Hiking trails abound, and at times, closer than we thought. Westerly offered the Champlin Glacier Park, Wahaneeta Campgrounds, Grills Preserve, and Avondale Preserve, along with several others. Charlestown offered more options, then Kingston, and Kingstown, Bristol, Warwick, Exeter, Middletown and Newport. Our forays didn’t stop at those destinations. We scoured southeastern Connecticut and voraciously frequented the offerings they provided with breathtaking views of the ocean, rolling hills, and sometimes, we even scaled what we considered mountains!
In our travels, we became more aware of the topography and geography of our state, and why those beautiful stone walls that crisscross the wooded areas as well as separated neighborhoods and homes were so plentiful. Glaciers. Glaciers defined our living spaces and provided the early settlers the means to mark their property lines and contain their livestock. We learned new words associated with glaciers, like glacier moraines. A moraine is material that is left behind as a glacier moves and melts. But wait — it’s not that easy. There are many types of moraines depending upon the movement of the glacier: lateral moraines, medial moraines, supraglacial moraines, and terminal moraines. Champlin Glacier Park sports several types of moraines, but my favorite hiking spot in Perryville is a masterpiece in glacial showmanship: the ridges and dips in the earth, and the rock formations that were created, are a testament to every type of moraine.
We learned a few other things, too! So many of those dedicated to keeping the land trusts available to all of us also like to keep the hiking public informed, so they label trees and bushes. Needless to say, we’ve seen so many examples of indigenous trees — birch, sassafras, black cherry, gum, oak and pine — that we’re starting to identify them by their distinctive bark now (now you know we have way too much time on our hands!). Pine barrens are also prevalent. The sandy and peaty soil left from glacial deposits host large areas of specific shrubs and pines creating an eerie, ethereal hike through some wooded areas.
We saw wildlife and birds. Deer, fox, groundhogs, turtles, and a variety of ducks. We traveled to Sachuset Point in Middletown to stalk the elusive harlequin duck. The harlequin duck migrates to the rocky shores of Rhode Island during the winter months seeking warmer water (I guess that’s a matter of debate!). Armed with our hiking shoes and binoculars, we scanned the coast to spot these beautiful, colorful and elusive ducks. We had spotted them in the past, but we had no luck the day we went. We did, however, meet with a doe who didn’t seem phased by our appearance — it’s a good thing she lives in a protected area!
Hiking through the woods one day, we spotted a barred owl, and followed his flight path until we lost him through the trees (we think he was dining out and looking for his best option). He was a sight to see! We’ve also observed turkey vultures, flickers, cardinals, woodpeckers and a variety of other birds in our travels.
Hiking can also be a bit hazardous at times. Tripping and stumbling may be a problem, but we had to purchase orange hats and vests to avoid being mistaken by hunters during some of our visits to the great outdoors. Hunters usually confine their activities to dawn and dusk, but who wants to take the chance?
We retreated from our hikes in the woods when the dreaded ticks appeared. For us, the specter of a tick was sometimes more fearsome than facing a moose! (Actually, the woods are pretty dank in the middle of summer too!) We turned our walking opportunities to Westerly and the neighboring towns. Needless to say, we have taken extensive walking tours through Westerly and have discovered how vigorous those walks can become. Strolling through Watch Hill, Mystic and Stonington was, and still is, a treat. In early spring we watched the activities of homeowners as they prepared their gardens and yards for the coming summer. We saw snowdrops, daffodils and tulips flower and die to be replaced by summer growth. We admired the beauty of the homes and the creativity of the owners in making their living space uniquely theirs — cozy, comfortable and inviting.
When we weren’t strolling through local neighborhoods, we were walking on bike paths. Yes, that’s right, yet another option. The local one, the O’Neill Bike Path, provided us with plenty of options, as URI added a spur that leads right into the campus. Of course, we found others too — surprised, aren’t you? There is the Quonset Bike Path, the Calf Pasture Bike Path, the East Bay Bike Path, the Trestle Trail, the Blackstone River Valley Bike Path, the DuVal Bike Path, the Coventry Bike Path, and, of course, the Ningret Park Bike Path. And yes, we have walked them all, multiple times!
Today, as I tied my third pair of sneakers (I’ve worn out two pairs and these are looking pretty sad) for a walk on a blustery winter day, I thought back to all my adventures. I also thought back to how far we’ve walked. Back in October 2020, I calculated our mileage thanks to Fitbit. From March’s lockdown date to Sept. 30 we could have walked from Westerly to Savannah, Ga.! I’ve stopped calculating. Heavens knows we’re probably to Cuba by now!
We’re still isolating because of COVID-19, but the anticipation of receiving our share of the vaccine tantalizes us. We have learned a lot about ourselves and our resiliency, but more importantly, have come to appreciate the world around us. COVID-19 has turned us outside ourselves to see things, sometimes for the very first time, and learn things about our beautiful part of the world. The oceans provide beauty and tranquility, but the ground we walk on roots us to the past, the present and the future.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
