As often noted, a budget is a reflection of a community’s priorities. For anyone looking to get a better understanding of the community they live in, or might want to move to, reading through the municipal budget would be an excellent, honest reflection of that community’s long- and short-term focus. Where and how a community chooses to invest taxpayer dollars says a great deal about a town.
The budget put forward for the next fiscal year is one that reflects the Town of Stonington as fiscally prudent and willing to invest for the long-term good of the community. The budget shows that we are a community that listens and takes proactive action. We are a community that relies on its many, dedicated partners to ensure we offer an excellent quality of life to residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.
The budget process itself continues to showcase the importance of civil discourse and direct communications. For months, the First Selectman, Director of Finance and Department Heads, along with school administration work put together the annual budget. Following this, our Board of Finance spends weeks listening and engaging with this these groups to assess both current and future needs across a range of areas, including police, human services, education, solid waste, public works and general government. Working in partnership the members then engage in further dialogue to create a budget that balances immediate and long-term needs.
The budget before you would not be possible without the diligent work of municipal and school staff, and the collaborative work of volunteers on our various Boards and members of our nonprofit community. We are a community that benefits from the diverse range of skills and perspectives these individuals offer. The staff and volunteers who come before the Board of Finance advocate ardently for investments they believe are necessary in our annual budget.
The budget process allows us to take a step back and look at the needs of the entire community and then make choices that balance immediate and long-term needs, alongside worthwhile investments for the future.
Each year the process shows us that when we work together, we can come out with an end result that benefits the whole community.
Creating a balanced budget takes a great deal of input and effort, and I would like to thank all of those involved in our budget process. It is thanks to the years of collaborative efforts, like we saw again this year, that have made it possible for Stonington to maintain our AAA bond rating, the highest level a municipality can earn, which saves significant tax dollars related to our existing debt services. It has also enabled our community to benefit from having one of the lowest tax rates in Southeastern CT.
We rely heavily on the work done by our over 40 local, nonprofits and 30+ municipal boards. Our community would not run without the work done by countless volunteers and donors.
To all those who have made this budget possible, and to those doing the daily work that makes the Town of Stonington what it is, I wish to extend a very sincere thank you. Thank you for being part of our community and we are looking forward to tackling many important areas of work together.
I hope all residents will come out on Tuesday May 16th from 12pm-8pm to exercise your right to vote on our future budget. Absentee ballots can also be obtained at through our Town Clerk’s office. Details on hours and polling locations, along with the entire budget can be found on the town website.
The writer is the first selectman of the town of Stonington.
