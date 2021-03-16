At this time of St. Patrick’s Day, a fun day of celebration for everyone regardless of whether or not they have Irish blood, it is a time to celebrate all things Irish. The term “blarney” is identified with this Irish culture of St. Patrick’s Day. Blarney is defined as to influence or persuade someone using charm and pleasant flattery. Every March 17 brings news reports of unique Irish people or people of Irish descent who have accomplished great things. One such Irishman, the prolific rock critic Nik Cohn, a native of Derry in Northern Ireland, has had a most unique career, and people in the U.S. are not aware of his contribution to a past aspect of American culture. Cohn was part of the Jewish community in Northern Ireland, which has always been smaller than the large Jewish community in the Republic of Ireland.
After attending Magee University College in Derry, Cohn went across the Irish Sea to find success as a rock journalist. Some years later, in 1976, Cohn arrived in New York to begin a new chapter in his journalism career. He signed on with New York Magazine to write feature articles. In 1976, the editor of New York assigned him to write a feature on the disco movement, which had firmly taken hold of the New York City clubs to the extent of becoming a subculture of sorts, which was fueled by the popularity of disco hits in the Top 40.
Writing about the subject of the disco movement totally threw Cohn for a loop, and he had definite problems in putting pen to paper. Finally, in the June 7, 1976, issue of New York Magazine he would write a brilliant and captivating article titled “Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night” about a group of Italian-American young adults from Brooklyn who all had regular jobs during the week and then came alive as kings of the disco clubs on Friday and Saturday nights.
In the famous article, Cohn wrote, “Over the past few months, much of my time has been spent in watching this new generation. Moving from neighborhood to neighborhood, from disco to disco, an explorer out of my depth. In the present article, I have focused on one club and one tight-knight group which seem to sum up the experience as a whole … Everything described in this article and was either witnessed by me or told to me directly by the people involved.”
The article centered on Vincent and his friends Billy, John, James, Lisa, Lorraine and Dawn. They ruled the disco scene on Saturday nights. Vincent worked selling paint in a Brooklyn hardware store, while his other friends had professions like record store worker, house painter, and general handyman.
Nik Cohn’s cover article was very well received in June 1976 and was the talk of Manhattan. Entertainment mogul Robert Stigwood was so fascinated by Cohn’s compelling article that he bought the film rights from Cohn for $90,000, a staggering sum at the time. Stigwood brought in veteran Hollywood screenwriter Norman Wexler to write the screenplay with instructions to pattern it after the story line in Cohn’s article. Needless to say, the end result was a massive success, as the movie “Saturday Night Fever” was an international box office smash, grossing $94 million in the U.S. and Canada in addition to $237 million worldwide. The movie’s soundtrack, a double LP, sold 40 million copies worldwide and is the second-biggest-selling soundtrack LP of all time. The soundtrack spawned four No. 1 singles — “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever” and “If I Can’t Have You” — while the movie catapulted John Travolta, who played the “Vinny” character, into superstardom.
The massive success of “Saturday Night Fever” all started with Nik Cohn banging out his article on his typewriter. In 1997 when they released the 20th anniversary DVD of the movie, an interview with Cohn was included. He talked of writing the magazine article about the group of young Italian-Americans from Brooklyn who became the kings and queens of the disco dance floors.
However, shortly after the release of the DVD, Cohn gave an interview to New York Magazine in December 1997 in which he confessed that there had never been any group of Italian-Americans from Brooklyn and that the whole article was a fabrication. He felt that having been recently arrived from England, the assignment to write about the new American craze of disco was not as easy as he thought it would be. Saturday Night Fever was hatched from a bogus article that definitely falls into the genre of “blarney.”
The celebrations on March 17 will not be the same this year due to COVID-19, but you can still enjoy some corned beef and blarney. In the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, the term “fake news” was flung around by both sides. On this St. Patrick’s Day it should be celebrated that the most brilliant and entertaining example of fake news was the 1976 article “Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night” by Northern Irishman Nik Cohn. Blarney rules!
The writer is the blogmaster at BeatlesHistorian.com, is part owner of a business in Mystic and is a public relations strategist in Avon, Conn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.