The past year has been challenging, but thanks to the generosity of community members who donated time, goods, and services to our recent fundraiser, we are full of Hope. The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs Women’s Club of South County is dedicated to improving life locally through volunteerism. Our Club is especially well known for raising and distributing funds in the form of Grow Hope Grants to local nonprofit agencies whose good works fall into one of four areas: art, conservation, education, and social services. We also award scholarships to local women in need to enable them to become self-sufficient by obtaining a degree or other credentials necessary for practicing a vocation. Unfortunately, our large fundraiser—an annual Book & Author luncheon at The Dunes Club in Narragansett—had to be cancelled last year, due to the Covid crisis.
Determined this year to support our nonprofit community despite Covid restrictions, we went virtual this spring with a Live on Zoom! Book & Author Event. We didn’t know what to expect. Would people—many exhausted by a year of constant Zoom meetings—buy tickets? Would businesses—many hurting after a year of reduced profits—step up as they had done in the past with sponsorships or prizes for our raffle? Could the many volunteers necessary for launching a major fundraiser—most lacking experience in running virtual events—find a way to work together in new ways? Would the local authors we had lined up be willing to join us in a new venue on a new date? All answered with resounding Yes. We couldn’t have been more pleased: We raised more than $25,000, an amount that will allow us to award numerous grants and scholarships going forward. Thank you, everyone.
So many people contributed to the event’s success that we hesitate to start naming names, but it seems appropriate to give a special shout-out to certain people and businesses who stepped up in big ways to make our event a success: our featured authors Robert Cocuzzo, Barbara Roberts, and Deborah Goodrich Royce; our major sponsors; media company Duffy & Shanley, Michaela Johnson from The Rhode Show on WPRI 12, and WCSC members Mauria Bristow and Nancy DeNuccio, who coordinated our fundraising effort. They, along with the many other people who worked behind the scenes to make our event a success, give Hope to women struggling to achieve self- sufficiency and to nonprofit organizations seeking funds for worthy causes ranging from food pantries to women’s shelters to libraries. As we write this, we cannot help but think that our state’s motto, Hope, is exactly what we all need right now.
And speaking of Hope, we plan as of this writing to return to our usual fundraisin g venue next year. Save the date, 13 July 2022, for what is already promising to be an enriching Book & Author Luncheon at The Dunes Club. Meanwhile, if you would like to be part of our Club, an affiliate of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, to help improve life in South County, you can learn more by visiting our website https://www.gfwcri.org/events-in-south-county or by calling (401) 287-4392.
The writers are co-presidents of the Women’s Club of South County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.