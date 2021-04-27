During the manic solar energy gold rush that has occurred over the past five years, there have been 33 commercial solar energy proposals in Hopkinton — more than any other Rhode island town — including projects that would have been among the largest in New England.
Twenty-three of these proposals sought approval to install commercial solar power plants in the residential zone.
Of this group, 15 required approval to rezone — or “spot zone” — residential property for commercial use, on a case-by-case basis, which some members of the previous Town Council had no hesitation in doing, even though the Hopkinton Planning Board has advised against making these zone changes for the past 11 major proposals (two applications were withdrawn).
Eight commercial solar projects were approved for installation in residential neighborhoods “by right” under a terrible ordinance that granted a unique entitlement to large property owners in the state farm or forestland program, which allowed them to profit handsomely, with minimal qualifications, without having to make any ongoing commitment to continue farming or to preserve forests.
This frenzy of development engulfed Hopkinton and many other towns virtually overnight, creating a firestorm of protest among residents who were suddenly faced with an onslaught of industrial solar projects invading virtually every corner of the town. Other than the visionaries on the Town Council who engineered this radical redesign of the town, and the handful of property owners and property “buying agents” for solar operators who sought to profit from the boom, virtually no one has voiced support for this illegitimate program for development.
On April 19, a majority on the current council voted to end this nightmare by making the production of commercial solar energy a non-permitted use in every zone, including farms.
Initially, none of the town councilors supported the idea of terminating the lavish solar entitlement that had previously been granted to owners of farm and forestland, which provided them with a unique opportunity to reap a huge windfall without a nickel of investment by leasing land in the residential zone to commercial solar operators. But when members of the Town Council learned the details of this program, three of the councilors quickly determined that they could not support its retention.
Under the farm entitlement ordinance, any property owner in the farm or forest preservation program with more than 15 acres needs to show only $2,500 in “farm income” for one of the past two years to qualify. This requirement can be satisfied by clearing an acre of trees to install the solar project and selling the firewood, since this qualifies as a “farm product.”
The property owner makes no investment and performs no work to maintain the “solar farm.” There is no means test to qualify. There is no commitment to continue farming after the solar panels are installed. The property owner can stop farming, develop the property or sell the property to anyone with the “solar farm” attached to it, which produces income far in excess of the property taxes.
Farmers say that they need the money to pay their property taxes. But they neglect to mention that farmers receive a 90% discount on the property tax assessment for the “excess acreage” that they own (although they still pay the full rate on their homes, just like the rest of us). For forestland, the discount is 95%.
According to the chairman of the Hopkinton Conservation Committee, which promoted the farm ordinance and remains its chief advocate, the property owner typically receives an upfront payment of $70,000 plus $10,000 per year in lease payments for every acre of solar panels installed — in perpetuity for as long as the solar farm remains in operation, regardless of who owns it in the future. Larger property owners can install up to three times this amount. This is quite a hefty sum.
Every member of the Town Council has admitted that the “solar farm ordinance” has grave defects. This “farm viability” ordinance did not require any significant past, or future, commitment to farming and did not specifically address “viability” of farms. Any large property owner could get in on the act, including absentee landowners of undeveloped forest tracts. With over 5,000 acres in Hopkinton in the farm and forest classification — and 4,200 of that in the forest program — this was an open invitation to further solar sprawl in the residential zone.
Councilors Scott Bill Hirst and Michael Geary (who owns a farm) complained bitterly about the termination of the farm entitlement. But through months of workshops and hearings, neither of these councilors proposed any amendments to the ordinance to cure these fatal flaws.
The current Hopkinton Town Council should be applauded for prioritizing the amendment to the master solar ordinance, devoting months of time to hearing comment from the public and acting decisively to prevent further degradation of the rural character of the town. The vast majority of Hopkinton residents are breathing a deep sigh of relief.
The writer is a resident of Hopkinton.
