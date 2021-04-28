I am writing this to set the record straight regarding the Hopkinton Town Council’s solar decisions.
On April 19, the Hopkinton Town Council voted 3-2 to replace our 2019 PSES solar ordinance with a new solar ordinance that forbade large solar projects in all zones, allowed accessory rooftop solar on businesses and residences, allowed limited ground-mounted solar on residential properties to help residents to reduce fossil fuel usage, and allowed limited solar on a few RIDEM-registered contaminated sites to help with their site maintenance costs.
Since then, several misconceptions and misstatements have come forth regarding these votes. To set the record straight, all five councilors voted unanimously to eliminate the Chapter 247 Farm Viability Ordinance solar amendment that allowed 1 to 3 acres of solar on farms. Farms can still have accessory solar to run their buildings.
In making my decisions, I looked at the solar ordinance history, the equivalent amount of energy that has been replaced by solar projects, the potential revenue that has been generated, and the effect the ordinances have had on the town’s residents.
Solar ordinance history
Between 2016 and 2018, Hopkinton was deluged with solar project requests. To date, a total of 34 solar projects have been proposed. Twenty-six have been approved: 10 allowed by right because they were zoned Commercial or Manufacturing, eight allowed under the Farm Viability Ordinance, and eight that needed zone changes to Commercial Solar Limited with and without favorable Planning Board recommendations. Six projects that needed zone changes were denied.
Equivalent energy
Our 8,022 Hopkinton residents use 98.6 Megawatts per day of electrical energy. The 26 approved projects will generate 128.45Mw per day and effectively replace 130% of the town’s energy usage. By comparison, the state of Rhode Island to date has installed 315Mw of solar projects statewide. Therefore, Hopkinton has already approved a disproportionate share of Rhode Island’s solar projects.
Potential revenue
There will be one-time revenue of $15,540 in Planning Board review fees and $1,148,477 in building permit fees. As the projects come online, there will be yearly tangible tax revenue of $502,700 (based on the state mandated rate of $5,000/Mw), and yearly increased property value tax revenue of $358,991 (based on the increased assessment value of the solar panel acreage) for approximately 20 years. I cannot help but note that these funds are still mostly expectation, not reality. For some time, the operative words will be “as the projects come online.” There is not a guaranteed timeline. For example, through Fiscal Year ’20, the town has actually collected $6,510 in Planning Board fees, $391,528 in building permit fees, $7,295 in tangible tax revenue, and $4,813 in increased property value tax revenue for projects that are online at National Grid.
Effect on residents
The residents of Hopkinton generally approved of solar projects located in commercial and manufacturing zoned areas per the town’s zoning ordinances and Comprehensive Plan. However, when the Town Council approved large-scale solar projects in rural/farm/residential zoned areas that required a zone change to Commercial Special and a land-use map change in our Comprehensive Plan, this issue pitted neighbor against neighbor, created deeply strained relations between Town Council members and the residents, and caused hard feelings throughout the town. Amicability, and more importantly trust, may never be restored.
I read emails from and talked to several of the farmers in Hopkinton who were not in favor of eliminating the farm solar amendment. Since both my father and my husband’s grandfather were farmers, I understand a farmer’s plight. I also talked to many residents who did not want any more 1-3 acres of solar on farms but were okay with accessory solar arrays on farms to run their buildings. Both arguments made my decision very hard to make.
Conclusion/decision
Given the current and projected future results of Hopkinton’s solar commitments, in my view Hopkinton has contributed enough solar projects to the state of Rhode Island’s renewable energy goals. The majority of the residents that I have been privileged to talk with agree that we have done enough — at least for now. They were in favor of the revised zoning district use table, new solar ordinance and changed Farm Viability Ordinance amendment. I voted accordingly and stand by my decisions.
Please note: eliminating 1-3 acres of solar on farms does not affect a farm’s ability to utilize the property assessment relief, found in the Rhode Island statute 44 Chapter 27, in exchange for not developing their land.
The writer is a resident of Hope Valley and a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
