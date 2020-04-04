By Joseph R. Paolino Jr.
Our state, our nation and our world is in the throes of a pandemic wreaking death, destruction and a disruption of life never before experienced by any of us alive today. Strained by the coronavirus, our health care system is on life support, as is our economy. The tentacles of this invisible enemy cause increasing numbers of our population to suffer, even if not inflicted — or directly affected by loved ones — with the disease.
I am reaching out to those who suffer as small business owners — those who are in danger of losing their livelihoods and their employees and who have seen their jobs, and their self-sufficiency, go down the drain. Many feel helpless and hopeless.
But there is help and hope available, both from the U.S. Small Business Administration and our local banks.
Small businesses with fewer than 500 employees can apply for relief through the federal government’s new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) if they were impacted by COVID-19 from Feb. 15 to June 30, 2020. This program provides cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans to employers who maintain their payroll during this emergency.
The details of this program are generous and provide a way for small business owners to keep operating and for their employees to keep their jobs. Applications begin from the first two weeks of this month — April — and must be completed by June 30, 2020. The new loan program is even retroactive to February 15, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30.
However, most small business owners have never had to go through this before, and will likely feel uncertain about the process. In order to take advantage of this program, small business owners in Rhode Island need to have their questions answered. How do they apply for money? How do they know if they qualify?
Consider this my plan to help my fellow Rhode Islanders access the $349 billion in emergency Small Business capital that the federal government is eager to disburse — which will put money into the economy and keep people on their feet. This is also about empowering people to maintain their dignity. Because when people lose their businesses or jobs, they may also lose their dignity, and no one should lose their dignity because of circumstance beyond their control. It is up to us, as a state, to mobilize an effort to ensure that this essential assistance is not only available, but provided.
Therefore, I propose we break our state into regions and utilize our universities, banks, financial experts, trade associations and our Chambers of Commerce to join in an aggressive outreach to aid and assist small businesses in applying for these loans that pay for all business expenses and any employees making under $100,000 a year.
Let’s identify volunteers to form a consortium of experts, concentrated in various locales, to assist in this venture. We have a wealth of colleges and universities to draw upon: URI in South County; Salve Regina in Newport County; Roger Williams University in the East Bay; Bryant University in Smithfield, serving the Blackstone Valley that includes major centers of small business such as Pawtucket and Cumberland; Brown, PC, RISD, RIC, and Johnson & Wales in Providence; and CCRI at four sites, including Warwick, in the West Bay. From Westerly to Woonsocket, we have knowledgeable experts who can help.
We have banks and credit unions staffed by financial experts and those in commerce who can provide valuable assistance in a coordinated effort to help applicants in filling out forms and offering advice. We have our governor, congressional delegation, mayors and town councils to draw upon. We also have a substantial number of retirees with the expertise to volunteer, seeing people one-on-one (and six feet apart, for the time being).
I know, firsthand, how beneficial it is to have expert help available to those who may be intimidated by filling out forms for assistance. People may think, “I won’t qualify,” or, “How am I supposed to fill out these complicated forms?” My company has hired a retired banker to help our tenants during these troubling times. Many of them are owners of small businesses, including restaurants, pizza parlors, nail and hair salons, pet shops, auto repair, coffee shops, gift shops, clothing stores, health clubs, art galleries, liquor stores and the list goes on and on. These owners feel just as passionate about sustaining the livelihoods of their employees — their business families — as they do about maintaining their businesses.
Our small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy, and their employees are crucial contributors to the overall health and welfare of their families and communities, and the state as a whole. Our many restaurants, bars, and the hospitality industry have taken an enormous hit. But let’s not overlook the thousands of other small businesses that provide services and enhance the quality of life throughout our state. Without small business, we have no business.
Rhode Island can be a leader in helping put money into people’s businesses and homes and putting people back to work. This is a priority that Rhode Island needs to take for our financial survival. We can’t afford to kick the can down the road. Let’s not do tomorrow what we can do today. A substantial dose of urgency is necessary to keep our small businesses in business and their employees at work. Rhode Island always succeeds through adversity when we work together.
Joseph R. Paolino Jr. served as mayor of Providence from 1984-1991. He is currently managing partner at Paolino Properties.
