Few sentences can upend one’s life more than “I want a divorce.” Blessedly, after 42 years of marriage, I have yet to hear these words. Instead, my domestic harmony was ruptured by this recent declaration of my husband: “I bought a rowing machine.”
Two months ago, with a knock on the door, bliss was shattered. If you find my reaction to the arrival of a rowing machine puzzling, allow me to share this disclaimer. My mother had a pathological fear of exercise. Believing I would break a bone or suffer chilblains, she forbade my aunt, an Ice Capades star, to make real my Dorothy Hamill fantasy. Learning to dive was prohibited, as paralysis would be inevitable. My brothers and I watched longingly as neighborhood children frolicked through garden sprinklers while, on our humid lawn, the risks of a chill and polio were too great (yes, we are that old).
It was only through my father’s scheming that I mastered bike riding in the two hours one Saturday my mother was safely at the hair salon. I rewarded his subterfuge by falling and splitting my lip, requiring emergency stitches at the hospital. With the foundation thus laid early for years of therapy exploring why sports instill terror, exercise became the sprint to the refrigerator and the arm-pump opening the freezer door. Miraculously genes have kept my body fat indices healthy. I still approach any exercise equipment with garlic and a crucifix.
Notwithstanding my trepidation, the rowing machine has been welcomed by my husband with unrestrained excitement. First, there was the assembly task. Eagerly he unpacked the components, littering our family room with bolts, cables and tools. Perhaps this is how exercise raises one’s heart rate, I thought, as my anxiety at the evaporation of order began to accelerate each beat. He then jumped onto the apparatus dedicated, as he is, to any boy toy. I could see the dreams of scull crew glory fueling each stroke in his virginal enthusiasm. All I could conjure was the rowing of the galley slaves in Ben Hur.
The monotonous whirring of the gears simultaneously became the new soundtrack to my house-cleaning workout: the pace of my mopping or sweeping was calibrated to the rhythm of every row stroke. While cleaning the toilet, I admit, the water imagery was better interpreted as a sunlit riverbank. I imagined glistening muscular athletes encouraged by a slim coxswain just as we had witnessed at the renown competition of college rowing at the venerable Henley on Thames. Maybe the Ben Hur imagery wasn’t all bad. I could cheer on my husband borrowing from the galley master’s phrase, “Row well and live!”
There has been much debate where the rowing machine will sit. Not surprisingly, a gym was not a part of our house renovation. I was encouraged that the apparatus has a space-saving position, but counseled storage was limited. It was an unwelcome surprise to find the rowing machine — albeit folded upright — in our guest bath shower stall. While I could appreciate the potential sales ad (“Don’t worry about sweat as you row — introducing the shower rower”), I was not sold.
Next, its attempted camouflage as additional seating was an equally unsuccessful experiment. Despite my husband’s protestations, no amount of creative slipcovering could disguise this as a chaise lounge. I also remain unconvinced by his argument that lowering myself into the seat, or extricating myself from it, would prove the necessity to strengthen my leg muscles through rowing. Better I argued to urgently call in the Highland Games’ hammer throw champion to hurl it from the house.
Months into our uneasy tenancy, the rowing machine and I remain at odds. The reduction of my husband’s blood pressure has been offset by an increase in my own. While he builds muscle mass, I have twice nearly suffered fractures tripping over our new family room fixture. Rather than soothed by the gears’ white noise, I wonder if terrorists have yet discovered this torture.
Worst still is my husband’s preening before his looking glass, strangely reminiscent of Snow White (“Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is buffest of us all?”) I realize exercise is vital to wellbeing and longevity. I am grateful my husband is determined to not vegetate into flabby old age and Type II diabetes. Still, I confess to yearning for the days when my house mate was not the Incredible Hulk — I refer to the rowing machine and not its user. Is it a sin to prefer abstinence of exercise equipment to abs? What if he tears his rotator cuff? Could he need knee replacement surgery? Oh dear, I have become my mother. I better get rowing.
The writer is a native Rhode Islander who lives in London and has summered in Watch Hill for over four decades while residing in Europe.
