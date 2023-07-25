With the passage of the FY24 state budget, my administration and the General Assembly secured victories for Rhode Island ratepayers, as well as providing first-time dedicated funding to implement our objectives with the Act on Climate.
First is utility bill relief, which will make it easier for households and businesses to afford their electric bills. This action will effectively suspend gross receipts tax collection on utility bills between December 2023 through March 2024 by providing a rebate to ratepayers. In total, this will provide much-needed $35 million in rate relief to customers who are still struggling to make ends meet.
Second, through a great dialogue with the General Assembly on climate and energy legislative issues this past session, we are now providing a dedicated long-term funding stream to the Executive Climate Change Council (EC4), including immediate funding of $3 million to support EC4 work with implementing the Act on Climate. The EC4 was established to coordinate efforts between state agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and guide the state to reach its Act on Climate targets. Undoubtedly, more work remains ahead, but the FY24 state budget provides a first-time funding source to the EC4.
Finally, the Office of Energy Resources will be issuing a competitive request for proposal to hire an administrator of the state energy efficiency programs. Energy efficiency remains one of our most powerful tools for lowering our state’s long-term energy costs while helping us to meet our clean energy goals outlined in the Act on Climate. OER will release an RFP this September to determine who may administer the state energy efficiency programs in 2025-30. By putting the administration of the state energy efficiency programs out for an RFP, this allows a fair, public, and competitive process to ensure Rhode Island electric and gas ratepayers are achieving the lowest possible administrative costs while benefiting from the state energy efficiency programs. The RFP will be an opportunity for any utility or energy contractor, or energy management company to submit proposals.
We have a significant number of clean energy, transportation and energy efficiency investment programs ahead of us. These include the launch of a new $25 million heat pump program this summer, the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the state thanks to $22 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law, and $64 million in household energy efficiency and electrification incentives from the federal Inflation Reduction Act.
We remain committed to meeting our Rhode Island 2030 clean energy goals and meeting our statutory requirements with the Act on Climate.
McKee is Rhode Island’s governor and Kearns is the state’s acting energy commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.