A day in early September is often the best time to visit New York City, and today we would not be disappointed.
My wife, Karen, and I come to the city frequently.
We now live in Rhode Island, but the energy and diversity of this city still draw us here several times a year.
We were standing on the observation walkway at the top of the Empire State Building. The city was spread out below us in sharp detail. For both of us, New York City is a magical place, full of promise and expectations.
We were looking across the city toward Battery Park and Staten Island. The twin towers of the World Trade Center were gone. As we looked toward the Hudson River, a large airplane appeared above the New Jersey shoreline. We watched as the passenger jet descended to follow the Hudson River toward LaGuardia Airport. In just a few minutes it seemed close enough for us to touch.
It had been several years since that September day when two airplanes had destroyed the Twin Towers.
We were standing outside on top of what was now the tallest building in the city. Karen squeezed my hand just slightly and I knew that she felt as I did.
At this moment, we would rather be somewhere other than this exposed walkway.
As we waited for the jet to pass by us, the memory of that September day returned in sharp detail.
A shallow layer of fog clung to the stanchions of the Throgs Neck Bridge, resting silently just below the suspended roadway.
It was 6:30 in the morning and I had nearly completed my daily commute from Connecticut.
As I drove out of the fog at the highest section of the bridge, I entered a world populated by only the tallest buildings of the New York landscape.
The twin towers of the World Trade Center stood as sentinels guarding passage into the city.
For several moments, my only companions were flocks of seagulls darting above and below me, complaining loudly at my unwelcomed intrusion into their realm.
On the far side of the bridge, the roadway again descended into the fog, pulling me with it and away from my fantasy of flight.
I normally shared the commute with my daughter, but today she had decided to remain at home.
As I looked across the empty passenger seat through the gray steel cables securing my path hundreds of feet from the water below, I was reminded of conversations with my daughter on mornings like this.
Marcy was starting her final semester at the Culinary Institute of America. She had to complete an internship at a five-star restaurant before graduation. I had argued strenuously that the best place for this would be the Windows of the World Restaurant at the top of the World Trade Center. I had invited Marcy to join Karen and me there, for dinner.
Surrounded by walls of crystals shimmering in the light of the setting sun, I was prepared to offer my final argument.
Marcy made her counter arguments and closed the debate, informing us that she had accepted an internship at another restaurant. The debate was over. Marcy was determined to go her own way.
Twenty minutes later, I was seated at my desk in the regional office of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The window above my desk faced the West. It provided an unobstructed view of Manhattan. Today, the visibility in the city was unlimited, the sky was cloudless; it was a perfect September morning in New York.
My world and that of all Americans was about to be shocked as abruptly and painfully as a burn from spattered cooking oil.
At 9:38 a.m., a murmur of speculation spread through the office.
There was smoke coming from the north side of one of the Twin Towers.
A consensus developed that a small airplane had struck the north tower. It seemed improbable, since the location of the impact was far below the top of the building, which would have required intent or extreme negligence by the pilot.
I tried to return to my normal work schedule, which included preparations for a scheduled pilot evaluation. I prepared to leave the office to meet with the flight crew and join them on an observation flight to Miami.
As I drove from my office in Garden City to the JFK Airport in Jamaica, Queens, there was already a noticeable change in everything around me. Fire trucks and emergency equipment were racing toward Manhattan. The air was filled with the sounds of sirens, and the roar of engines. There was a sense of fear and uncertainty that seemed almost palpable.
I arrived at the operations office for North American Airlines at the JFK Airport without incident. From the parking lot I could clearly see the twin towers, which were less than 10 miles away across Jamaica Bay. Both towers displayed large plumes of smoke rising straight up into the sky. The air was calm and the scene around me was uncommonly quiet. People spoke in soft tones. We seemed to be watching a giant silent movie. A movie that had no script and for which no conclusion had been written.
I imagined the scene in those buildings would be one of extreme anxiety as men and women tried to understand what was happening above and below them. The impact from the airplanes had sprayed thousands of gallons of aviation fuel across two floors of the buildings. The explosion that followed incinerated everyone and everything in its path. The resulting fire burned with an intensity that melted steel. The fuel that had not been ignited in the explosion was cascading down stairways and elevator shafts in a futile attempt to escape from the flames that followed it. For those who remained, the race for survival had begun. Shoulder to shoulder they filled the stairways. In determined silence they stepped away from fear, toward courage that would be defined with each step.
The sounds from the heavy tread of helmeted heroes echoed far below. Hope rose along this path to life and passed from one to another until it faced the flames above. There it lingered. Long moments passed. Then, first with a whisper and then with a roar, hope was gone. The twin towers were gone.
More than three thousand people perished in just moments. How many of those moments had passed in humane, merciful kindness, how many had passed without care for others, in a frenzy for survival? The answer is hidden by the dust that remains.
I returned from the dispatch office to join those watching, in silence, outside.
I searched the empty sky where the towers had been; I was unable to formulate a thought to direct my actions. I stood in quiet thought, the memory of the dinner Karen and I had shared with Marcy at the Windows of the World Restaurant filled my mind. Her decision to follow her own path had exempted me from being forced to share the tragedy so many others faced that day.
Now, as Karen and I watch the passenger jet continue up the Hudson River and make a turn for a landing at LaGuardia, Airport, my thoughts return to our plans for today. As we wait for the elevator that will take us to rejoin the intensity of humanity on the streets below, the memory of that September day remains behind with those who shall always be remembered there.
Simply Gone
Gone is the security of that distant horizon beyond which we would not see.
Gone the vast oceans that once sheltered you and me.
Gone from the sky, two pillars of power now prostrate lie.
On the streets below, the steel and stones that once stood tall are but clouds of dusts racing away.
Racing through the alleys, racing down the streets, racing away.
Like sounds replaced by silence.
Simply Gone.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
