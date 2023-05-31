I don’t always drink beer, but when I do I prefer Bud Light. So much for claiming to be the world’s most interesting man.
For me, my fondness for light beer is a fairly recent development. Like many beer drinkers, I was drawn into the craft beer craze of recent decades — a trend that ranged from Sam Adams to Pete’s Wicked Ale to, eventually, absurdly potent IPAs brewed in practically every city and small town in America.
Hops were to beer what cilantro was to guacamole. The more, the merrier. It was as though brewers everywhere were competing to see who could produce the hoppiest, most bitter brew. Throw-up-in-your-mouth bitter. That was the ticket.
In bygone years, we dismissed light beers as not really beer at all. But then old age caught up with us. On warm summer evenings, say, after mowing the lawn, I found myself thirsting for a cool, refreshing beverage, something smooth that went down easily. Not something I had to eat with a fork.
With its lower calories and modest alcohol content, Bud Light filled that bill. As a thirst-quencher, it was ideal. It replaced some of those electrolytes without making you want to take a nap afterward.
And so, like millions of other Americans, I became a Bud Light guy. In fact, speaking of Americans, it was hard to imagine a more American beverage. The idea that someone like Kid Rock would use cases of my favorite beer for target practice was unthinkable.
But then, is there such a thing as unthinkable anymore?
For those who might have missed it, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently threatened a Senate investigation of Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch. This after the beer maker chose to use social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, in a promotional campaign earlier this year.
And here you thought Congress had its hands full with the debt ceiling and imploding economy. Ha! When there’s low-hanging political fruit to be plucked? Economy-shlonomy.
Cruz, along with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and their ilk, are claiming the Mulvaney endorsement smacks of marketing to an underage audience, since young people are among her many followers. I mentioned this to my wife, who happens to be well above the legal drinking age. “I’m 54,” she said, “and I love Dylan Mulvaney.”
For its part, Anheuser-Busch last month released a statement it titled “Our Responsibility to America.” In the statement, the company’s CEO, Brenden Whitworth, said Anheuser-Busch is in the business of bringing people together. “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” he said.
That rather innocuous statement had the unintended effect of Anheuser-Busch losing its Corporate Equality Index rating with the Human Rights Campaign. In other words, by trying to placate the trans haters, Anheuser-Busch now has people on both sides dumping Bud Light down the drain.
Talk about a brew-ha-ha. You can’t make this stuff up.
People, people…it’s almost summer. Can’t we just go to our picnics and barbecues, play a little corn hole, pile the sauerkraut onto our hot dogs, crack open a cold can of Bud Light, and just get along? Is it really that hard?
The writer, a resident of Mystic, is the co-founder of the Mystic River Press.
