Like many women, the idea of being a princess was appealing in my youth. Even then, I somehow knew never to aspire to queen, or better yet empress or the Indian mumtaz. Perhaps I instinctively understood limits. Still in rapturous dreams, I often conjured up tiaras and crowns. I imagined myself robed in ermine. I could understand the lure of carriages, even if we are reliably informed after the recent British coronation that their unsprung suspension leads to a decidedly bumpy ride. Sadly, I learned Coronation Day that my experience of a throne would differ sharply from Queen Camilla’s.
I live in London one block behind Buckingham Palace. So, I am no stranger to royal neighbors. My domestic peace is often disturbed by the king’s helicopter or the police escort of his Daimler. Even with this familiarity, it breeds no contempt. I remain suitably titillated seeking my iPhone to record these moments. I regularly look to the palace flagpole to see if the royal standard flies, indicating His Majesty has not, like “King Elvis,” left the building. When the flyover of the exhibition aviators, the Red Arrows, releases its red, white, and blue exhaust plumes above my home seconds after the palace balcony, I am spellbound. So it was with great anticipation that I settled in to digest every detail of the coronation.
My beloved late mother disapproved of my royal musings. A first-generation “Italian American,” she hearkened with pride to her peasant roots. She never understood my fascination with aristocracy or my contention that, in a past life, a talent for ceremonial ribbon-cutting certainly figured in our DNA. While I dreamt of a dowry of jewels, my inheritance would be the diapers, washed after my infant incontinence, my mother treasured as consummate polishing rags. I cannot help but wonder if somehow her spirit was afoot in the episode which interrupted my coronation reveries.
And so it happened that on the morning of the coronation, my “throne” sprung a leak. Yes, my toilet decided this was the opportune moment to flush without stoppage — no, not the poker royal flush but the genuine article. My mother’s tutelage to spot any dirt had clued me in something might be amiss when I spied dried water at the toilet base. This should have counseled me to avoid pressing the flush button. Yet I pressed, unpleasantly finding myself bedecked, not with ermine and pearls, but non-aromatic liquids in projectile disarray. Instead of the famed Cullinan diamonds, I was introduced to the Crap-inan. Chaos ensued against the rhapsodic choral backdrop of Handel’s majestic anthems broadcast through the TV.
At moments like this, despite my feminist training, I require a “y” chromosome. And so, I screamed for my “king” having zero idea where the shut-off valve is for the toilet water. As I slipped rather than majestically progressed along the tile floor (decidedly not the 1268 mosaic Cosmati pavement on which the royal thrones sat), I knew Camilla was not sharing my pain. Even if she looked like a deer in the headlights receiving the crown on her coiffed bangs, her day was going better than mine.
The geyser controlled after my husband’s intervention, I confess my mother’s legacy of cleaning cloths did come in handy. I frantically dried the throne-room walls and floor, while wondering could my dousing be the equivalent of the royal anointing? Were my sponge and toilet brush my version of the orb and scepter? Certainly, I required a disrobing, albeit I could not find a handsome equerry (sorry, husband) ready to assist as King Charles enjoyed. Nor was there any statuesque figure available to carry my sword of state — the wet mop — with which I slaved awaiting the arrival of the plumber.
Still that savior did bring some affirmation of my aspirational royal status. You might be wondering, how did I even locate a plumber on a four-day coronation national holiday? And, with my residence so close to the center of all the pomp and circumstance? Well, not surprisingly, money usually does the trick. Therefore, in an oddly satisfying moment, I was not upset to discover that I was to pay a princely premium for the repair based just on the fact that my “throne” was in a royal zip code! Yes, who knew, my London address falls within an area that reads Buckingham Palace when punched into an internet search. Did it take a leaky toilet to affirm my home really was my castle? Was that my claim to royalty all along?
It is tradition that the sovereign on entering Westminster Abbey for a coronation does so to the anthem “I Was Glad.” The choir sings to a trumpet fanfare, “Peace be within thy walls, and plenteousness within thy palaces.” Definitely, “I Was Glad” when the plumber left, having restored some order and peace to my palace. I was comforted my throne was now secure. As for any lingering dreams of diamond crowns, maybe my mother was right. Perhaps my crowning achievement was to discover a leak in my throne before more damage was done. To paraphrase Richard III, “My kingdom for a plumber!”
The writer is a native Rhode Islander who lives in London and has summered in Watch Hill for over four decades while residing in Europe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.