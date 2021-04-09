Everyone knows that I am a strong constitutionalist. I believe in the U. S. Constitution and I believe in the Bill of Rights. I believe that they are some of the greatest writings in the history of mankind, because if followed, they guarantee that Americans will always be a free people. We are the most free, most successful nation in the history of the world because of our Constitution.
I have been contacted by many Westerly citizens who want the Westerly Town Council to help defend their 2nd Amendment rights. For unfortunately, politicians in Providence have been trying to undermine our law-abiding citizens’ 2nd Amendment rights for decades by trying to tax, ban, and regulate the 2nd Amendment rights of our citizens right out of Rhode Island.
People may not realize it, but Rhode Island already has some of the strongest gun laws in the country, and they are working very well. Rhode Island has the fourth-lowest homicide rate in the nation. Most of the gun-related crime that we have in our state is committed by criminal gangs in the city. These criminals do not obey any laws. You could pass all the gun laws that politicians could dream up and these gang members would still be killing each other, as their firearms are illegally obtained and illegally possessed. They are the reason why we need to have prisons, as they and other criminals like them are a menace to society.
It is wrong to punish law-abiding citizens, who are simply exercising their constitutional rights, with draconian gun laws that take away our citizens’ constitutional rights because of criminals. So what can be done to protect Westerly citizens from being attacked by draconian gun laws that Providence politicians want to pass?
What can be done here in Westerly is we could follow the lead of many other towns in Rhode Island and pass a resolution declaring Westerly as a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Town. The towns of Hopkinton, Richmond, West Greenwich, Coventry, West Warwick, Scituate, Foster, Glocester, Burrillville and Tiverton have already declared themselves as sanctuary towns for the 2nd Amendment. We here in Westerly should do the same. If politicians in Providence can declare their cities sanctuary cities for illegal immigration, then we certainly can declare ourselves a sanctuary town and defend Westerly citizens’ constitutional rights.
So what happens when a town defends its citizens’ constitutional rights and declares itself a 2nd Amendment Sactuary Town? The answer is that our police department focuses on catching criminals and leaves our law-abiding citizens alone. Isn’t that what we want? I expect that the Westerly Police Department would welcome a resolution like this, as they are not interested in arresting law-abiding Westerly citizens who are simply exercising their constitutional rights. They want to catch criminals and help keep firearms out of the hands of both criminals and the dangerously mentally ill. Our police officers have also sworn an oath to defend Westerly citizens’ constitutional rights. Another reason why I expect that they would support a resolution like this. I would expect that most of our police officers are gun owners themselves.
I would like to see this issue moved forward, as Westerly town councilors have sworn an oath to protect Westerly citizens’ constitutional rights. This oath is not just words, it is duty.
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.