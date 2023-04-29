As is well-known in town, 69-year-old Gary Piver was killed on Monday, March 6, while riding his bicycle home from work as a custodian at Stonington High School. The tragic accident happened at night on Route 1 near the Handlebar Café — quite close to the bridge over Anguilla Brook. There are no sidewalks there, and the “shoulder” is minimal. I believe that this is something that the town and state should work together to fix. One expeditious way to do this would be to install a pedestrian bridge alongside the Route 1 car bridge.
The status of Route 1 from Mystic to Pawcatuck has an interesting history. The state, with additional federal funding, began improving the road fairly dramatically in 1962, as it was the main east-west route along the coastline. This was a major upgrade of the road; for instance, near my home on Wilcox Road (formerly part of Route 1), the road was re-routed by cutting through the hill — roughly from where the Quiambaug Volunteer Fire Department is to the Quiambaug Cove office building. This involved condemning and removing homes.
This work continued eastward until roughly the Greenhaven Road light. In 1964 I-95 was completed in Connecticut, and the funding for improving Route 1 dried up. This is the historical reason why the Pawcatuck section is narrower, has no sidewalks to speak of until recently, and is in such need of improvement.
The death of 77-year-old Raymond Lanphere in May of 2016 made this eminently clear. The Town of Stonington, with additional funding from the state of Connecticut, will be improving sidewalks from Spellman Avenue (near the high school and police station) toward downtown Pawcatuck in the near future. This is to the east of the area in which Gary Piver was killed, and doesn’t affect that location.
The Anguilla Brook bridge, west of the planned area of improvements, presents a unique problem, as it is too narrow to construct anything like a sidewalk. I would recommend a different solution: install a pedestrian bridge alongside the existing bridge. Google Earth measurements indicate that this would likely need to be approximately 80 feet long, well within the distances allowed by prefab or semi-prefab steel or FRB (Fiber Reinforced Polymer) bridges. This could be done relatively quickly and at reasonable cost.
Right now there would be no sidewalk to the west to connect to, but it would allow pedestrians to avoid the very narrow steel railings of the bridge. In the future we will need another project to extend sidewalks to the west, as the hill and curve near Birdland is also a dangerous place. Of course this will need to be part of a larger effort, but that doesn’t mean we can’t fix a very specific deadly location now.
I would encourage the town of Stonington and the state of Connecticut to work together to make this happen, as well as to formally name the bridge the Gary Piver Memorial Bridge.
The writer is a member of the Stonington Board of Finance and is a candidate for first selectman in 2023.
