“My freedom doesn’t end where your feelings begin.”
This is a slogan I saw on a t-shirt at the last Chariho School Committee meeting. The tension this shirt portrays is a distillation of today’s divisive political climate, which has found its way into School Committee meetings across the country and here in our own district. Lately, these meetings have become a stage for disagreements about individual freedom versus public health in regards to mask policy. There have also been attacks on culturally relevant, historically accurate aspects of public education which have been deemed offensive to some. At the root of it all are questions about who holds the power in our public education system. As we examine the national standards, school administration, district policies and community input that shapes each school, one voice that has been consistently absent from these conversations is the students’.
Emma Elderkin changed that at a School Committee meeting on July 13 when she presented her proposal to form a Mental Health Awareness Club at the high school. Beginning with 17 classmates and three advisors, Emma hopes the club will destigmatize mental health, increase awareness among students and staff, and provide safe space for students to learn about mental health in a context that encourages acceptance and empowerment. Emma’s presentation in July included intent to form a chapter of a national organization called Bring Change to Mind that could provide a framework for the club and $500 in startup funding. Emma was commended for her efforts by all who spoke but she received pushback from School Committee member and Pastor Dave Stall. Mr. Stall expressed his discomfort with the national organization because he found mention of racial injustice and gender identity issues on the website’s blog.
Restricting information about how race and gender identity can impact mental health may align with Mr. Stall’s beliefs but it will not help the students affected by these issues. As a School Committee member, Mr. Stall is expected to act on behalf of students, but in this instance, he delayed a student-driven effort due to the tension between his personal feelings and the requests of students. It was decided that Emma would revise her plan to exclude this specific affiliation and present it again at the next meeting.
Emma’s second presentation on Aug. 10 removed the proposal to form a chapter of any national organization, and instead pledged to spend a year doing further research to explore local and national options for a framework, while still using the current resources and oversight in place at the school. After this presentation, Mr. Stall “continued to be disappointed,” stating his concern that it’d be dangerous to tackle mental health with an unknown direction. The club was approved, with his vote recorded as the only “nay.” Upon approval of the club, applause and cheers from attendants demonstrated support.
I am heartened that our community worked toward a counterbalance of concerns by listening and responding. This process reveals the heart of a democracy that values both freedom and feelings.
I am grateful to Emma for starting this conversation through her dedication to raising awareness about mental health. As we enter another school year of COVID-related stress and uncertainty, I know that many kids will benefit from an understanding of mental health, and that many will benefit further from access to resources when they need them, whether to help themselves or loved ones.
I have started a fundraiser to provide this student-led effort with the $500 they had hoped to receive in the first vision of their club. You can view and donate to this fundraiser at https://gofund.me/944c4052.
The writer lives in Hope Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.